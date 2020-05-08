Jon Gray, the Rockies beat the Reds in MLB The Show 20 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML79ab401b9643df4c161dd71a5800ba4c15%

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for each game that It had been scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' preseason virtual preview. Entering Friday's game, the Rockies were 24-12.

Rockies starter Jon Gray beat Sonny Gray of the Reds to lead Colorado to a 2-1 victory at Coors Field.

Jon Gray improved to 6-1 on the year after allowing just three hits and one run while striking out five of every seven innings of work for Colorado.

Down 1-0, the Rockies came to the board in the third inning when Nolan Arenado led Gray with a single RBI. Ryan McMahon would make it 2-1 after driving Raimel Tapia home.

Scott Oberg had his seventh save of the year.

The two teams will play the third in a four-game series on Saturday. Antonio Senzatela steps up to Colorado while Anthony DeSclafani pitches for Cincinnati.

Score box

CIN – 100-000-000 – 1-4-0

COL – 002-000-00X – 2-8-1

Cincinnati – Votto 4-1-1-0, Ervin 3-0-1-0, Senzel 0-0-0-0, Suárez 1-0-0-0, Moustakas 4-0-1-1, Castellanos 4- 0-0-0, Winker 3-0-1-0, Galvis 4-0-0-0, Barnhart 4-0-0-0, S. Gray 2-0-0-0, Payton 1-0-0 -0, Stephenson 0-0-0-0. Totals – 30-1-4-1.

Colorado – Tapia 4-1-2-0, Daza 4-0-1-0, Arenado 4-0-1-1, McMahon 3-0-2-1, Hilliard 4-0-0-0, Desmond 3- 0-1-0, Hampson 2-0-0-0, E. Diaz 2-0-0-0, J. Gray 2-1-1-0, Blackmon 1-0-0-0, McGee 0-0 -0-0, Oberg 0-0-0-0. Totals – 29-2-8-2.

E – Hampson. SB – Winker. CS – McMahon. WP – J. Gray (6-1). LP S. Gray (2-4). S – Oberg (7).