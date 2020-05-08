JoJo assigns mother to lighting duty when filming a sensual music video for & # 39; Comeback & # 39;

Instagram

In addition to sharing the behind-the-scenes story, the singer of & # 39; Leave (Get Out) & # 39; He promotes his new song with Tory Lanez and 30 Roc as one that oozes the vibe & # 39; sexy playlist & # 39 ;.

JoJo It has apparently made filming his music video for "Comeback" a family affair. On Thursday, May 7, hit creator "Too Little Too Late" released the "very sexy" visual for the latest single from his album "Good to Know", and revealed in an interview that his mother lent him a hand during his production.

Speaking about the sultry music video, the 29-year-old singer told Scott Tweedie of E! For HappE! Time it was filmed at his home in Los Angeles. "At this table I'm talking to you, we made it a surface for you to crawl and dance and do all of these things," she said. "And my mother was helping to sustain the lighting and stuff."

Although she admitted that having her mother around during the sensual shoot "was weird," the "Leave (Get Out)" singer still found the process "fun." On the motive, he explained: "My mother, she is not prudish. So it is not as if she were saying 'My God!' Holding pearls or whatever." He also noted that a friend, "who is a director, showed up with a mask and everything" to do the filming.

When talking about the single with Tory Lanez and 30 RocJoJo recognized its smoking elements. "I guess some people are surprised to hear me talk that way," he chimed in, noting, "But yeah, it's a fun song. You definitely need to add it to your sexy playlist style."

Launching the promotional video, JoJo announced in an Instagram post, "This is dedicated to everyone who is looking forward to that return after the quarantine with bae." She went on to say, "I made this video IN MY CRADLE! #Quarantinestyle @torylanez and I filmed our parts in separate states (f * kin & # 39; rona …) but WATCH. We did WERK. Ps- we don't accept any responsibility for any babies made as a result of your covid sexual return. "

"Comeback" comes from JoJo's fourth studio album, "Good to Know," which was released on May 1. He explained that he abstained from sex in his process of making the record. "The album just finds me processing and coming to a place where I realize that I have never been alone all my adult life," she told People. "I've always had a relationship with someone, and I was delaying a very important part of becoming an adult, which is being independent."