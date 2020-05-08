John Legend said he would be open to go against Alicia Keys in the "Verzuz,quot; battle

Roommates, the live Instagram battles "Verzuz,quot; have been one of the bright spots throughout this quarantine, as viewers have enjoyed getting up close and personal with some of their favorite songs. Now John Legend has offered his thoughts on a possible battle, and involves no one but his musical counterpart, Alicia Keys.

During a recent appearance on Nick Cannon's morning radio show at Power 106 in Los Angeles, John Legend gave his fans high hopes when the conversation focused on the live Instagram battles many of his musical partners participated in. . He reveals that he is willing to do it, but he has already chosen who he wants to go against … and that would be Alicia Keys.

John said to Nick, "I think that would be best. Honestly, if we do, like a piano duel. I think we will. Nick then said why he thinks it would be a good idea to see the two Grammy winners face off. each:

"That would be crazy! I would love to see that. I mean, I'm obviously a big fan of the two of you. Not only your songs and your art, but really, your musicality. I feel like you guys don't have a chance to show that. Especially for this generation that needs to understand the musicality and importance of theory and put all of that together to make people as successful as you and Alice. We have to see that. "

John also added his thoughts on the previous battles:

"What I like with the way it has been so far is that we are seeing producers and writers, rather than artists. Producers and writers, what's great is that maybe you didn't know they produced this song. For Alice and for me, you know they are our songs because we are the main person for them. We were on the radio singing, but for all these producers like Teddy (Riley), Babyface and all these other producers, "Oh, I didn't know they were behind that song "

Meanwhile, the next live battle scheduled for Instagram is the first female showdown, as Erykah Badu and Jill Scott will square off on May 9.th.

