Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes, Still Teases Mike Pence's Nursing Home Visit – Up News Info

Jimmy Kimmel did not understand Mike Pence's humor. It turns out that Kimmel was also missing something else: the full video.

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live He used his monologue Thursday night to rip a clip that appeared to show Vice President Pence delivering empty boxes of personal protective equipment to a Virginia nursing home.

In the video, Pence takes a trip from a delivery van to the facility's front door and then asks, before his second trip, if he could "load the voids … just for the camera."

But the clip doesn't show the rest of Pence's photo shoot which, when viewed, makes it clear that he was actually employing a bit of vice president humor.

Biden's national deputy press secretary for the campaign, Matt Hill, also fell in love with the incomplete images.

No, Mike Pence, frontline health heroes don't need you to load empty boxes "just for the camera." There are more than 75,000 Americans dead, so they don't need your jokes, they need the personal protective equipment that will save lives. pic.twitter.com/nVD3IjtiNt – Matt Hill (@thematthill) May 8, 2020

Later, the director of campaign communications for Pence heavy on, noting that the video was incomplete. Jon Thompson called Kimmel's monologue "absolute junk," and said the comedian should have shown "the full CSPAN clip, not the one he selectively edited."

Here is the full clip:

Kimmel finally corrected himself and tweeted an apology, something like:

It seems that @vp was joking about carrying empty boxes for an organized publicity stunt. The full video reveals he was carrying full boxes for an organized publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how much this administration values ​​the truth.