Jim Harbaugh proposes a unique rule change for the NFL draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is pushing for a change that will allow soccer players to enter the NFL draft after a year in college.

"My first suggestion is that we put this,quot; go or stay "decision in the hands of the person and their family, not in the form of an NFL, NFLPA or NCAA rule while allowing the player to return to college football if he does. don't sign, "Harbaugh wrote in an open letter to the soccer community Thursday.

Jim Harbaugh wants to review the college eligibility rules of when the time is right to become a professional and enter the draft, as this letter shows. Baseball and hockey have already changed, and basketball is about to change, and Harbaugh wants to empower the student athlete. pic.twitter.com/lQLb10H8SR – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2020

Players are not currently eligible until three regular NFL seasons have started and ended after graduation from high school or graduation from the class in which they entered high school, whichever is earlier.

"The proposal described above would allow the individual to pursue their dream as a student and as a professional athlete within the time frame that best suits their best interests of their own free will and ability," wrote Harbaugh.

A policy in the collective bargaining agreement, which runs through the 2030 season, between the NFL and the players union prohibits players who have completed only their freshman or sophomore year of college from being recruited. That rule has not been questioned for almost 17 years. The league and union, meanwhile, have shown no inclination to revise the rule.

"We have great respect for Coach Harbaugh and appreciate that he offered his opinion," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.

Former Ohio state running back Maurice Clarett sued the NFL in 2003, shortly after he was suspended for receiving fringe benefits and misleading investigators to challenge him.

Clarett was declared eligible for the 2004 draft by a United States district judge in New York, but a federal appeals court suspended that decision, and the United States Supreme Court declined to intervene. In 2005, the Denver Broncos selected Clarett in the third round, cut him before the season, and did not play in the NFL.

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, drafted fifth overall by Miami last month, said on the NFL combine that he agrees with current policy.

"I think the three-year rule is good," he said earlier this year in Indianapolis. "I would say it is different with basketball and baseball, just because boys of this nature are hitting you now. These are adult men. They have to feed their families. They are also trying to earn a living. Gain so much experience, get the most Possible knowledge of your college coaches is probably the best. ”

American Football Coaches Association Executive Director Todd Berry said Harbaugh is not the only college coach supporting players who can enter the draft at any time and who can return if not recruited.

"Probably half of our group supports people who have the opportunity to go out whenever, and the other half don't," he said.

Berry said that as the NCAA moves toward allowing athletes compensation for their names, images, and similarities, the lines blur between the student athlete and the professional athlete.

"They want to see some kind of line between being a student and being a professional."

Berry added that coaches are also concerned that players are not ready for the NFL. As it stands, about 30 percent of young people who enter the NFL draft annually are not selected. Berry, a longtime coach in major college football, said that players often have unrealistic perceptions of their own talents or receive bad advice when they become professionals.

“I always met with my athletes in the spring and surprisingly always surprised me how many times they talked about their NFL careers. And I would say, you know, I would support that, but let's try not to be the third team on your own team first. Let's start first before we get into that conversation, "Berry said.

Harbaugh also proposes a rule change that would allow undrafted players, who do not sign with a league team, to return to competing in college if they remain academically eligible and do not get money from an agent.

It also suggests that schools cover the costs of completing a title for a player who drops out of school before graduating to enter the draft and remain in the league.

If a student-athlete left after their first season or a fourth season, according to Harbaugh's proposal, they would be eligible for the school to pay for one year of their continuing education. If the player turned professional after his sophomore or junior year in college, Harbaugh suggested he would be entitled to an additional two years of his education.

Harbaugh's proposals also include "expanding the rules," to allow student athletes and their families to receive advice from attorneys and agents without being paid.

He also suggests removing the red shirt rule by giving all soccer players five years to compete. He wants coaches to be able to add more than 25 freshmen and transfers every year.

Harbaugh previously defended a possible change in NCAA rules that would allow all student-athletes to transfer once without being out of season.

A former NFL quarterback, Harbaugh returned to the school in 2015 where he was a star after going 44-19-1 as a coach for the San Francisco 49ers and winning the 2012 NFC championship.

Harbaugh thanked his father, Jack, a former soccer coach; Sports Director Warde Manuel and School President Mark Schlissel for discussing their ideas with him.

"These views are mine and are not necessarily those of the University of Michigan," wrote Harbaugh.