Jessica Rothe in 'Valley Girl' – Up News Info Los Angeles

More than 30 years have passed since Deborah Freeman and Nicolas Cage hit the big screen in the 1983 classic "Valley Girl."

On Friday, Julie Richman and Randy are back in a remake of "Valley Girl,quot; starring Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse. Director Rachel Lee Goldenberg's film also features big names like Judy Greer, Alicia Silverstone, Thomas Lennon, Logan Paul, and Camila Morrone.

Rothe is excited for people to relive the glory of the 1980s and see the new twist she and the cast gave to this movie.

"The movie is a technicolor '80s delight," Rothe said in an interview with Up News Info Local's DJ Sixsmith. “Doing it was also like this. The audition process for this was long. I auditioned the first time when there was a different director. He approached the cable and disappeared, then reappeared. I connected a lot with Julie's story and was able to explore again what it is to fall in love for the first time. It's the perfect cocktail of everything I love. "

The star of the film loves how unmotivating the songs from the 1980s are. "Valley Girl,quot; features outfits that are vintage '80s pieces and made of polyester, which made it a little warmer for Rothe and her co-stars when they filmed the movie in the summer. While falling in love for the first time is an important theme of the film, the class also plays a huge role in the relationship between a girl from the San Fernando Valley and a boy from Hollywood.

"I think that's what's really fun about this movie. On one level it's this cotton candy musical delight, but then we talk about some real things," Rothe said. "There is the class problem that it doesn't matter where you come from. That's not what defines you necessarily. There is peer pressure or people who don't like the person you're falling in love with, they quarrel with your parents and Where are you going to college? You have all those things that prove they are universal. The problems that existed in the 1980s still prevail today. "

"Valley Girl,quot; is available for digital download on Friday, May 8.