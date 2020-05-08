Jerry Seinfeld wins the rights of & # 39; Comedians in cars that drink coffee & # 39; from Netflix

Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld won a court case after writer/director Christian Charles sued him for the idea of the show "Comedians in Cars".

Jerry seinfeld won a court case about who got the idea for his hit Netflix show "Comedians in cars drinking coffee"

Judge Alison J. Nathan of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Manhattan, New York, ruled that the 66-year-old comedian was the creator of the show, following claims by the writer / director Christian charles who initially launched the concept in 2001.

Charles initially filed a lawsuit against Seinfeld in 2018, alleging that he had had a working relationship with the famous comic for two decades, but on Wednesday May 5, 2020 he lost his attempt to be named as the mastermind behind the show.

In his lawsuit, Charles said he had presented the show to Seinfeld while they were making his documentary. "Funny"In November 2001, revealing the idea, initially titled" [t = Two stupid boys in a stupid car driving to a stupid city "] was based on the idea of ​​a couple of friends chatting while driving. Seinfeld was not interested in Time, according to Charles, but he followed up on the idea during a 2011 meeting in the Hamptons.

However, according to the star's legal team, Charles did not request to get involved in the project until Netflix raised $ 750,000 for the rights to each episode in 2017, violating the three-year statute of limitations.

The judge's ruling noted that Charles had waited too long to sue, saying that since "he was on notice that his property claim had been disowned at least since 2012, his infringement claim is prescribed."

Seinfeld recently admitted that he doubts he'll come back with new episodes of the show after 11 seasons, noting: "I feel like I could have done that exploration, right now."