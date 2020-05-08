Jerry Seinfeld Wins Copyright "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" Copyright Dispute

Jerry Seinfeld won a copyright infringement dispute over the show Comedians in cars drinking coffee.

Plaintiff Christian Charles sued Seinfeld and others in February 2018, alleging authorship of the television series.

The show came out in 2012 on Crackle and is now airing on Netflix. Its eleventh season aired in 2019.





An appeals court moved Thursday to vindicate Seinfeld in the case.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed a previous decision to dismiss Charles's copyright claim.

According to the appeals court, Charles's claim is "prescribed," meaning that it was "filed too late" to be accepted by the court.

"The district court identified two events described in the Second Amended Complaint that would have placed a reasonably diligent plaintiff on notice that his property claims were disputed," court documents state.

“First, in February 2012, Seinfeld rejected Charles's backend compensation application and made it clear that Charles's involvement would be limited to a contract work basis.

"… Second, the show premiered in July 2012 without crediting Charles, at which point his property claim was publicly repudiated. … Any one of these developments was sufficient to alert Charles that his property claim it was disputed and therefore this action, filed six years later, was filed too late "

Seinfeld recently suggested that Comedians in cars drinking coffee could have come to an end.

"We haven't planned anything with that show, I feel like I'm doing that tour," he said. Hollywood reporter.

“I know they look very casual and easy, but in reality they are a lot of work, the editing is very intense. I don't know, I feel like I could have done that exploration right now. "