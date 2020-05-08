Jay Leno's garage returns on May 20 with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Tim Allen, Danny Trejo and more.

Jay Leno's garage He returns for season 5B on May 20, 2020 on CNBC and there will be many popular guests on the show. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Tim Allen, Danny Trejo and more will appear on the popular show. After Season 5A ended, Jay Leno returned with a special four-episode series. Jay Leno's Garage – Off-Road Adventures: Down and Dirty, but the main series Jay Leno’s Garage will begin on May 20. There will be eight one-hour episodes in the series. The show airs on CNBC at 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. and it has become a great success. Jay Leno Hosted Tonight's show with Jay Leno from 1992 to 2014 and appears as Joe in Last man standing.

In the first episode, Jay Leno will catch up with Saturday Night Live & # 39; s Norma McDonald, Blake Shelton and Adam Carolla. You can see the address of the episode as shared by NBC below.

"In this episode, Jay hits the road to meet people who have had the courage to throw caution to the wind and go for it." Surprise country superstar Blake Shelton by taking him for a ride in a vintage truck with a "real,quot; connection. He comes face to face on the track with comedian-turned-professional racing driver Adam Carolla in an endurance race. And Jay takes his life in his own hands when he agrees to teach Saturday Night Live legend Norm McDonald how to drive. "

I am extremely excited for May 20!

We have another surprise in store for next week … more to come. What is your favorite #JayLenosGarage Moment? Apart from all of them. 😉 pic.twitter.com/rSBBIrpnot – Jay Leno's Garage (@LenosGarage) May 7, 2020

Are you a fan of Jay Leno's garage? Many are looking forward to the show's return, and the eight episodes will feature a host of celebrities who will provide entertainment along with Jay Leno's love for cars.

In preparation for the season premiere, there will be a special episode on May 13, 2020, to Jay Leno's Garage – Top Ten. The special will review Jay's ten favorite episodes, including scenes featuring Jamie Foxx, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Baron Margo.

