Japanese Army Acquires Newer Self-Propelled Howitzers – Defense Blog

Japan's ground self-defense force will receive the newest long-range self-propelled howitzer based on a military truck chassis.
The Japanese Defense Ministry plans to acquire a batch of seven self-propelled howitzers with 155mm Type 19 wheels in 2020, according to a document titled Japan's Defense Programs and Budget. In his document he says the Japanese government plans to spend $ 44 million (¥ 4.7 billion) to buy new howitzers.
The new self-propelled howitzers with 155mm / 52 caliber wheels, manufactured by Japan Steel Works, feature an automatic weapon placement system, a semi-automatic ammunition loading system.
As a successor to the existing 155mm field howitzer, the new Type 19 wheeled self-propelled howitzer is capable of quick and maneuvering operation in various situations, according to the Japanese Ministry of Defense.
The new artillery system is a hybrid of the wheeled truck chassis, with a 155mm long-range gun that is equipped with on-board computing, inertial navigation systems, and marksmanship systems. 70 towed artillery systems.
The Army Reconnaissance said Type 19 has a five-person crew with three soldiers sitting in the crew cabin and two additional seats in a cabin located in the middle of the truck's chassis.
