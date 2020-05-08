January Jones feels 'little nervous' after sharing phone number

Instagram

The actress from & # 39; Mad Men & # 39; She shares her phone number on social media to allow her online followers to personally talk to her during the current coronavirus pandemic.

January jones She encouraged her fans by inviting them to text her after she shared her mobile phone number on Instagram.

On Thursday, May 7, 2020, the 42-year-old woman shared a video on her social media account, in which she explained that she wanted to give her followers a "more personal experience." And in the attached caption, he shared the phone number and added: "Just don't ask for money or nudity."

"Hi everyone, I'm trying to do something a little different," he started. "Some friends suggested this to me. It's called community, I have a phone number for my phone where you can text me and talk to me and it's a little more personal experience. Only for people who have questions, or want a conversation" .

She continued, "If there's anything you want to talk about, whether it's charity or fashion, or challenge me to do dumb things in my backyard, whatever it is."

"I know some things get lost in the comments and the DMs. I can't see them. So if you want to try it. I'm excited to try it too."

"I'm going to do my best to respond to everyone. I'm excited and a little nervous. Text me, let's try it."

The "Crazy menstar then uploaded some of her messages to fans as she struggled with the sudden flurry of text messages.

When a fan asked what it was like to work with the costume designer for "Mad Men" Janie Bryant, January replied: "Janie was so amazing, a real genius. I just wish I could have kept some of my costumes! They were sold, filed or are in the Smithsonian haha."