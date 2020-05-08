'Jango Fett' Actor Temuera Morrison to Play Boba Fett – Up News Info

New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in Star Wars, Episode II: Attack of the Clone, He will play the son of that bounty hunter, Boba Fett in the second season of Disney + The Mandalorian. Morrison is no stranger to the Fett family who played both Jango and Boba in the Star Wars video game.

%MINIFYHTML42f7078228a4a3103741a07a7365488617%

Reports indicate that Boba Fett's role is small. Too, Mandalorian takes place after the events of 1983 The return of the Jedi, in which fans saw Boba Fett die in the sarlacc pit. Boba Fett made a cameo at the end of MandalorianThe first episode of The Gunslinger, in which we see the bounty hunter's spurs approaching the lifeless body of Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

%MINIFYHTML42f7078228a4a3103741a07a7365488618%

Mandalorian Season 2 premieres in October on Disney +. THR had the news.