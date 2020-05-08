Jake Gyllenhaal makes weird comments about his love life and having kids

Jake Gyllenhaal You are ready for parenthood.

%MINIFYHTMLa0c0b16ec746605c4a4ce1635534843d15%

Talking with British Vogue, the actor spoke about his dreams of starting a family and revealed that he sees children in his future.

"Yes, of course I do. Definitely yes," his response began, noting that his ideals of parenthood are reflected in his character in the play. Sunday in the park with George. "The act of making love to make a child … the real thing is life. You get to the end of the show and that's what it's all about. Children. Children and art." This is not the first time that Gyllenhaal has expressed interest in being a father. In a July interview with TODAY's SundayHe said, "I hope to be a parent someday."

Still arguing about children and art with the UK, Gyllenhaal also revealed that he has "relaxed,quot; in recent years and has focused his energy on his relationships, particularly with his girlfriend. Jeanne Cadieu, with whom he has been romantically linked since December.