Jake Gyllenhaal makes weird comments about his love life and having kids

Jake Gyllenhaal You are ready for parenthood.
Talking with British Vogue, the actor spoke about his dreams of starting a family and revealed that he sees children in his future.
"Yes, of course I do. Definitely yes," his response began, noting that his ideals of parenthood are reflected in his character in the play. Sunday in the park with George. "The act of making love to make a child … the real thing is life. You get to the end of the show and that's what it's all about. Children. Children and art." This is not the first time that Gyllenhaal has expressed interest in being a father. In a July interview with TODAY's SundayHe said, "I hope to be a parent someday."
Still arguing about children and art with the UK, Gyllenhaal also revealed that he has "relaxed,quot; in recent years and has focused his energy on his relationships, particularly with his girlfriend. Jeanne Cadieu, with whom he has been romantically linked since December.
"Seeing life as something that is, you know, fleeting, and that the world is as it is now," he began, "I turned to my family, I turned to my friends, and I turned to love." I'm a little less interested in the job, I'd say, and more interested in that. "
In fact, the Secret in the mountain Star admitted that she has "neglected,quot; her personal life in some way by prioritizing her career. "That's the fight all the time," he said. "I am interested in my life, even more than in my job. I have reached a point in my career where I feel hungry in a different way. I have seen how much of my life I have neglected as a result of being committed to that job and that idea."
While discussing the topic of women in his life, Gyllenhaal took a moment to applaud his sister. Maggie Gyllenhaal and his mother Naomi Foner.
Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic, Cindy Ord / Getty Images for FIJI Water
"My mother and sister are some of the most extraordinary people I know," she said. "Our vulnerability to each other, our ability to communicate about how difficult times can be is what I am most proud of in my family. For all that I hope to convey, that is the most important thing."
As for what's next for him Donnie Darko star said he sees himself on stage rather than on the big screen. "I love acting in movies and I've been very lucky, but I really feel at home when I'm acting and singing simultaneously. It's been that way since I was very young," she explained, adding: "I'm not someone who has existed in a space where I've really known what comes next, "he says. "But you have to be open to that."
%MINIFYHTMLa0c0b16ec746605c4a4ce1635534843d17%