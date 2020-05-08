Jake Gyllenhaal admits it's time for him to work on his personal life

Jake Gyllenhaal has been busy working on his career for years, but he's ready to start focusing on his personal life, an Entertainment Tonight report recently revealed.

After years of appearing in great movies like Secret in the mountain, and some cult movies like Donnie Darko Jake said he was ready to start focusing on those closest to him.

During a conversation with British Vogue, Jake said he is "interested in my life,quot;, at this point, more than his career. The star claimed that he felt much hungrier in terms of his personal life rather than his career.

According to Jake, he has invested a lot of time and energy in becoming a successful actor, and is now ready to work on meeting new people and enjoying himself more. Gyllenhaal claims that part of the understanding came from the coronavirus pandemic, which led him to talk much more with his loved ones.

Also, Gyllenhaal, who has been dating French model Jeanne Cardieu for several years, believes she has babies at some point in the future. Jake said that at the end of the day, it's about having kids and making art.

Jake continued to praise his mother and sister, stating that the way they have been talking much more recently as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is truly surprising to him. In case you missed it, this isn't the first time Jake has talked about having kids.

In the midst of a promotional campaign for the Broadway production, Sea Wall / A Life, Last July, Jake stated that he hoped to become a father soon. He made his comments while talking to Willie Geist.

Also, during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in 2015, he said he wasn't a father yet, but it's definitely a dream he thinks about often. He went on to say that he would have to be lucky enough to achieve such a dream.



