Is it okay to save online during the pandemic?

I am weak. When social distancing The ordinances were put into practice for the first time, I knew there were two things I was really going to fight for, because I am a entitled jerk who enjoys a certain level of consumer life: concerts and thrift stores. Live music has found a quick fix on intimate Instagram performances, but saving seems impossible. The search for a good piece is fascinating and potentially rewarding; Buying online just doesn't give me the same kind of rush. But when 2 a.m. comes On a school night, my mind wants only one thing: to find the classic settings I would normally buy at Goodwill for $ 7.

And so I started reading some of the old favorites, the trusty eBay, the most expensive but cured Etsy, and found some gems in the form of a matching two-piece set and a romper. When they arrived they were cute, but I felt a twinge of guilt: I had ordered nonessential items, which an essential worker had to deliver to me, potentially putting himself in jeopardy as he does all day for, ideally, more responsible shoppers. I tried to rationalize my decision by concluding that selling saved clothing online can be the main source of income for many people, or at least a supplement in a difficult financial time. But even then, I wondered: where did the sellers get the clothes from? Do you regularly browse thrift stores, pulling out the best parts from communities that could profit from them for a profit? Are there no victories here?

Rather than simply questioning my decision and opting not to save online without getting answers, I contacted some Etsy sellers, some that I have bought in the past, others that I admire, to see how they view their businesses, while others They have closed. It turns out they too are in conflict, but they see growth online as an opportunity to support small businesses.

The interviews have been condensed and edited for clarity.

I find it hard to ask myself, "Is this essential? Should I keep my store open? Particularly because it's not my main source of income. I don't know if I'm doing the right thing.

(Etsy) is not my main source of income. By day I am a teacher. I find the items I sell in a variety of places: thrift stores, consignment (stores), thrift stores, my closet, and my grandmother's closet. I have found that I am selling much more (during this time). Usually you would be lucky to make one sale per week. But I just left four items at the post office, I shipped three on Saturday and three more the previous Monday. So this week's total sale (amounts to) ten. One of the reasons I have kept my store open is because my post office has kiosk machines that I can use to ship items without being face to face with someone else. I wear a mask at the post office and use hand sanitizer as soon as I get back to my car. When I get home, I take a shower and change. I have a hard time wondering, "Is this essential? Should I keep my store open? Particularly because it's not my main source of income. I don't know if I'm doing the right thing. I don't know if I would keep my store open if I didn't have a kiosk in my office. that is certainly an encouragement to do so. But part of me is very happy to be able to bring a little materialistic happiness to people by giving them a place to shop 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and sending them quality , clean harvest. (I can still take out items every day, which helps my day have a certain structure and purpose.) And maybe, being "careful", sending old packages is helping people's mental health , help people stay sane, and (give) people a sense of normalcy. But perhaps we all need to reevaluate what is essential. I find myself running around the post office to keep safe distances from other clients, who don't seem to have that same priority. So I wonder what is going on at Home Depot next to my post office as I see the parking lot is full every day. Do these people also consider their task to be as essential as mine? Are we both wrong?

Shay Chestnut, Utah, owner of ElbertaVintage

My husband was fired and we had a baby at the same time, and getting that notification on my phone that I made a sale on Etsy is very comforting and reassuring.

My partner provided our main source of income, but because of covid-19 he was fired (the same day we brought our first baby home from the hospital, but that's another story). So like millions of other Americans, she had to apply for unemployment, and while my Etsy store has not been our primary source of income, we have had to rely on it more than usual. Surprisingly, sales have increased and has been fairly consistent despite social distancing. I had to change things the way I run the store during the pandemic. Since thrift stores are closed and property sales were temporarily suspended, I was unable to go out and take inventory as I used to. Since I have a baby, I have many more reasons not to go out, so I focus on the inventory I have and review my stock of clothes that need cleaning and repair. It's scary to have a business that doesn't provide essential service, so of course I'm concerned about maintaining my business for the long haul. Lots of things are up in the air, like wondering when I can go second-hand or attend a property sale again and do business as usual. But the fact that sales have increased and remained constant shows that people still want to support small businesses, even if it's not essential, and all I can say is that I'm thankful for that. If people didn't buy clothes at Etsy stores, they would buy clothes elsewhere, where the practices are less sustainable. As I mentioned before, my husband was fired and we had a baby at the same time, and getting that notification on my phone that I made a sale on Etsy is very comforting and reassuring. It has also been interesting to feel more connected to my clients from all over the world. Not long ago, a customer contacted to inquire about a package that was slow to ship to him outside of the US. USA After digging, we discovered that the country she was limiting incoming packages to only essential items, so she had no idea how long he would be trapped before reaching her. Although it was a major inconvenience, the customer was very understanding and the experience reminded me that we are all in this together (cheesy as it may sound). Every correspondence with customers includes a "I hope you are safe and sound" or something similar. With every package I send, I really hope it brings joy to the recipient wherever they are during this time.

Creda Perilli, West Virginia, owner of SolePurseSuit

"I am struggling to see how to get out of this."

Fortunately, my Etsy store is not my only source of income. But it is about a third of my income. Due to this ever-changing climate, many online store owners find diversification the best way to find an appearance of financial security – that is, sell on multiple platforms, not just one. I chose not to go down that path because I have late stage Lyme disease and (with) all the complications that come with it, I can barely get on with all the work required to have a really nice Etsy shop. (To find items), I browse the internet, thrift stores, vintage boutiques, etc. on a regular basis, and I've also made many connections through the sale of vintage handbags for so many years, and that helps. Also, because I now have a well-established customer base, I spend a lot of my time trying to track specific requests for vintage bags. I was sure my sales would drop dramatically at the beginning of all this fiasco. Instead, my sales actually increased a bit, which was a beautiful thing as my finances plummeted due to so many things outside of Etsy. (I lost) a third of my monthly income through my rental property, because the tenant lost his career. (This situation) prevents me from being as productive as I always am. I am trying very hard not to worry too much about all this, but it is very difficult not to. I am struggling to get out of this. My Etsy store appears as a store only in the US. USA, which means that I sell only within the USA. USA (It is less stressful, less complex for me in this way). But a few times a year someone from outside the US will contact me. USA Who really wants a specific bag in my store that they have fallen in love with. Just a couple of weeks ago, a really amazing woman from the Philippines contacted me. I found out, after spending quite a while going nowhere when I was trying to find an estimated shipping price for her from the US. USA To the Philippines, the reason I couldn't get a price quote is because the USPS, as of April 3, is no longer shipping to a VERY long list of countries, including the Philippines! Who knows? What will they think next?

