Is Arnold Schwarzenegger keeping a close eye on Chris Pratt now that Katherine is pregnant?

Arnold Schwarzenegger keeping a close eye on Chris Pratt now that his daughter Katerine is pregnant? That's the subject of an article in the next May 18, 2020 issue of OK! magazine. According to a source who spoke about the situation, Arnold is extremely protective of Katherine and watches over Chris Pratt to ensure that he always treats Katherine as she deserves. The source also stated that Arnold is very excited to become a grandfather for the first time. The source stated the following.

%MINIFYHTML7313cf26861bcfc4b21a18d1457ee34615%

"She is watching Chris and has made it very clear that she expects Katherine to be treated like a queen during this period." Arnold is very practical and wants to get involved as much as possible, so he's constantly monitoring them and asking if Chris is doing his job. "

Arnold shares Katherine with his ex-wife Maria Shriver, and while no one has spoken to confirm that he is being more protective, many people find the report credible. Katherine is 30 years old and Chris Pratt is 40 years old, and their age difference may also make Arnold feel like he needs to keep a close watch on his son-in-law.

You can see a photo of Katherine Schwarzenegger with her full belly on display in the photo below.

Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her tummy after revealing the exciting news she awaits with husband Chris Pratt: https://t.co/KTAy2d3ilx – JustJared.com (@JustJared) May 3, 2020

So how does Chris Pratt feel about his father-in-law and his watchful eye? The source continued to speak on the subject.

"Chris finds it a little irritating, but that's what he signed up for when he married Katherine."

According to the report, just because Arnold Schwarzenneger is looking at Chris Pratt like a hawk, doesn't mean he doesn't like his son-in-law. The source said that both Arnold and Maria are Chris fans.

The source continued.

%MINIFYHTML7313cf26861bcfc4b21a18d1457ee34616%

"For now, Chris is bothering Arnold, but he has his limits. Eventually, meddling will become a challenge for him. "

What do you think about the report? Do you think Arnold is keeping a close eye on Chris Pratt?

Ad %MINIFYHTML7313cf26861bcfc4b21a18d1457ee34631% %MINIFYHTML7313cf26861bcfc4b21a18d1457ee34631%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0