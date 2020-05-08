Into the Spider-Verse & # 39; Almost had Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland Cameos

Columbia Pictures / Marvel

During Wednesday's observation party (May 6), producer Christopher Miller revealed that he wanted cameos for the three actors who have played the web crawler in the live-action movies.

During the observation party, a fan asked Miller, "Is there any chance that you and / or @philiplord could tell us something about the cameo Tom Holland was supposed to do at some point? And was it just him or the others were considered / planned? too ?? " To the question, the producer sincerely replied that the team wanted the Netherlands, Tobey Maguire and Andrew GarfieldThe cameos in the animated film.

"We launched an ambitious label on Sony that involved Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew and Tom," the fan replied. As for why it didn't make it to the screen, Miller explained that Sony executives "felt it was" too soon. "

Christopher Miller revealed discarded Spider-Man cameos for & # 39; Into the Spider-Verse & # 39 ;.

Set in a shared multiverse, hence the title "Spider-Verse," the hit 2018 computer-animated superhero movie has alternate universes that allow multiple Spider-Man incarnations to appear. In addition to Miles Morales (Shameik moore) and his mentor Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), the characteristics of the film Chris PinePeter Parker, Spider-Woman / Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage) and Peter Porker, also known as Spider-Ham (John Mulaney) They all unite to stop Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) to destroy reality.

Also during the clock party, Miller joked about what to expect in the upcoming sequel, which is slated for release in 2022. "We were reminded several times today that we should NOT say anything about it. I think they know they cannot be trusted. us, "he said shyly. "All I can say is that … I worked on it all day yesterday and had a great time. Seeing this excited me for all the surprises in store for 2022."