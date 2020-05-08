IndyCar to open season in Texas – Up News Info Detroit

IndyCar received the green flag to finally start its season in Texas next month with an evening race on June 6 with no spectators.

The race at Texas Motor Speedway was next on the series' schedule that had not been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. IndyCar and track officials announced the details Thursday, laden with security precautions.

IndyCar President Jay Frye said IndyCar worked with TMS President Eddie Gossage and public health officials on a plan to "ensure the safety of our event participants along with an exciting return to competition for our drivers, teams and viewers around the world. "

Texas has hosted IndyCar races since it opened the 1/2-mile track in 1997. TMS used to have the first race after the Indianapolis 500 in late May and hosted two races a year since 1998- 2004, including the final of the series the last six years of that section.

The opening of the June season will be in a condensed schedule with practice, qualification and the race that will take place the same day. There will be strict access guidelines that will limit the number of personnel on site, with a health screening system administered to all participants and personal protective equipment provided to all who enter the facility.

Social distancing protocols will be established and carefully maintained.

"The United States needs live sports and they will not believe what they see when the Genesys 300 breaks into their living rooms on television from Texas," said Gossage. "One of the biggest sporting events in the world, the Indy 500, has been postponed until August by the coronavirus, so all of that accumulated energy, anticipation, frustrations, and anxiety will hit drivers' nervous systems."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott had said April 20 that NASCAR was working with Texas Motor Speedway on a plan to compete there and that his state would accept spectator-free racing. Gossage later said his track was working to reschedule his Cup Series event that was supposed to run on March 29 and is one of eight races NASCAR has postponed so far due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

NASCAR is slated to resume racing on May 17 in South Carolina and, for now, will remain close to the teams' bases in North Carolina.

In a joint statement, Abbott and Gossage said racing "is part of Texas culture.

"The American people are eager to see their favorite sports live again, and this race serves as an example of how we can conduct sporting events responsibly while prioritizing the health of participants and the public," the statement said.

