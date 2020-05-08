Indian MiG-29 fighter jet crashes after technical glitch – Defense Blog

Indian news agencies reported on Friday morning that the country's Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Punjab's Hoshiarpur district.

According to local media, the plane fell to the ground in Chuharpur village of the district and burst into flames. The pilot expelled safely.

Some sources reported two pilots who have been safely expelled according to eyewitness accounts.

Aditya Raj Kaul also released a short video probably from the crash site.

The Indian Air Force combat airship crashed near Hoshiarpur in Punjab. Two pilots have been safely expelled according to eyewitness accounts. The Indian Air Force will likely issue a statement giving details shortly. pic.twitter.com/I4HxQqHp0O – Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 8, 2020

After a few hours, Indian Air Force officials confirmed that the MiG-29 fighter jet crashed after a technical failure. The pilot expelled safely.

"On May 8, at 10:45, a Mig-29 aircraft airborne on a training mission from an Air Force base near Jalandhar encountered an accident. The plane had developed a technical problem and the pilot safely ejected as he was unable to control the plane. The pilot has been rescued by a helicopter. An investigative court has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident, ”said a statement from the Defense Ministry.

Local authorities rushed to the scene quickly and assessed the situation. After the accident, the pilot was taken to a nearby hospital.