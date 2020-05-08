India begins bringing home hundreds of thousands stranded amid coronavirus

NEW DELHI – Sixty-four flights. Two naval ships. A dozen countries. And 15,000 stranded Indians.
The great Indian repatriation has begun. And this is only the first wave.
India has launched a massive rescue operation, using its national airline, Air India, its naval ships, and countless employees, health workers, police officers, sailors, and diplomats, to bring home foreign citizens whose lives have been the other way around due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of Indians could be repatriated by the time it ends.
The first of them got off a plane from Abu Dhabi on Thursday night, arriving in the southern state of Kerala.
"Jai Hind!" – Hail India! – Cheered on an Air India pilot in full protective gear, in a clip shown on Indian news channels
On Friday, two naval ships prepared to set sail with around 1,000 Indians from Male, the capital of the Maldives. Crews on ships and planes wore protective gear, and passengers covered their faces with masks and scarves.
Indian embassies are prioritizing citizens with medical emergencies, pregnant women, the unemployed and students. The first set of flights will take approximately one week; Between those flights and the two warships, around 15,000 people will be brought home.
India realizes how careful it must be. Until now, maybe for During weeks of strict lockout, the country has been spared the waves of death suffered by the United States and other nations. India has reported around 60,000 coronavirus infections and 2,000 deaths, relatively few for a population of 1.3 billion.
It helped India quickly close its airspace, in March, to international arrivals, although in recent days the country has suffered a series of fatal accidents as it has been moved to ease some restrictions.
So the government is walking a very fine line: trying to get citizens home without bringing the virus home. After arriving, all passengers will be sent to the quarantine facilities for 14 days.
Many regional governments are establishing isolation facilities. In Mumbai, the financial capital, the government said it would maintain 3,343 rooms in 88 hotels for quarantine purposes.
But the list is long. For real long.
Hundreds of thousands of Indians have registered with embassies around the world for repatriation. Many of them have lost jobs. Others simply cannot fly in any other way, with the airspace practically closed.
Some need to return to earn a living or help a sick relative. And as colleges and universities have closed around the world, hundreds of thousands of young Indians have been stranded, far from home.
"Our ships are capable of going anywhere," Cmdr said. Vivek Madhwal, spokesman for the Indian Navy. "It could be a great operation."
The flights are scheduled to take Indians out of places like Chicago, San Francisco, Dhaka, Manila, London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait. Air India is selling seats on flights, mainly from Delhi and Mumbai, to foreigners in India and to Indians who need to leave.
Most of the repatriation requests come from the Persian Gulf, where approximately 8.5 million Indians work.
Many are desperate. Anbalal Peer Mohammad, a construction worker who has exceeded his visa in Kuwait and is being housed with other Indian workers at a school, was thrilled when he heard that he might leave.
“I smell like a sewer. I haven't bathed since last week, "said Mohammad." I just want to go home and never look back. "
Some feel their luck is up. Arvind Venkataraman, 34, who lives in Canberra, the capital of Australia, said his mother-in-law was visiting him when he was diagnosed with kidney failure and put on dialysis. Treatment is expensive in Australia and he is running out of money, but the family was trapped behind the confinement, unable to return to India.
When Mr. Venkataraman approached the Indian High Commission in Canberra, they gave him some money, but were told that the first wave of rescue flights would not include Australia.
"Uncertainty is killing us," said Venkataraman, who recently lost his full-time job at a multinational company.
Commander Madhwal, the navy spokesman, said the Indian navy kept 14 ships on standby to pick up more people.
He said that the passengers would keep a safe distance from each other, to avoid The disaster that happened on several cruise ships, where the coronavirus spread aggressively indoors.
"We have marked spaces for people to sleep," he said. “Food is not a problem. It is stored and sometimes on ships it can last for months. "
"Everything is very well coordinated," he added.