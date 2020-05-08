Increase confidence in beauty and save $ 5 on your first GlossyBox

24% discount in the May box The | $ 16 | Glossybox | Use code WILD16

I think beauty subscription boxes are unpredictable with what you pay for and what you get. But with GlossyBox you get 5 to 6 products whose value generally equals at $ 100. This month they are offering twor especially healed boxes for only $ 16 with code WILD16.

There's also an option for $ 10 off 3 months subscription with code WILD 10. You already save a little when you choose to pay more in advance, but here your total savings are 24%. It's a great gift option, but I understand wanting to see what a box looks like before committing. And $ 16 is much more appetizing in the front.

I can tell you that there is a Steve Laurant eyeshadow palette and the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm in May Box. It is called the "Wild Box" and it comes in tPackaging with iger or zebra print.

This agreement is executed until May 17.