Increase confidence in beauty and save $ 5 on your first GlossyBox

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Increase confidence in beauty and save $ 5 on your first GlossyBox

24% discount in the May box The | $ 16 | Glossybox | Use code WILD16

I think beauty subscription boxes are unpredictable with what you pay for and what you get. But with GlossyBox you get 5 to 6 products whose value generally equals at $ 100. This month they are offering twor especially healed boxes for only $ 16 with code WILD16.

There's also an option for $ 10 off 3 months subscription with code WILD 10. You already save a little when you choose to pay more in advance, but here your total savings are 24%. It's a great gift option, but I understand wanting to see what a box looks like before committing. And $ 16 is much more appetizing in the front.

I can tell you that there is a Steve Laurant eyeshadow palette and the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm in May Box. It is called the "Wild Box" and it comes in tPackaging with iger or zebra print.

This agreement is executed until May 17.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here