"I was interested in how Taylor and Ax were going to get along,quot;: Asia Kate Dillon in season 5 of Showtime "Billions,quot; – Up News Info

"Billions,quot; returns to Showtime for the fifth season and things are about to get interesting when Taylor Mason returns to Ax Capital.

Asia Kate Dillon has pioneered her portrayal of the non-binary character Mason, and Dillon is excited for fans to watch the series' fifth season.

"We ended up filming seven episodes and filmed episode eight when we closed production," Dillon said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith. “The first seven episodes will come out and we still have to film the later half of the season. I entered this season as I do each season with enthusiasm and curiosity. I know very little about what will happen ahead of time. The producers will tell me certain things, but for the most part I like to be surprised. This season, he was particularly interested in how Taylor and Ax would get along, now that Taylor is back at Ax Capital. Also, I was really interested in how the relationship between Taylor and Wendy Rhoades would develop. "

While the relationship between Bobby Axelrod, played by Damian Lewis, and Chuck Rhoades, played by Paul Giamatti, is the protagonist of the show, the relationship between Mason and Maggie Siff's character, Wendy Rhoades, is one of the most fascinating of the Serie.

"That relationship has really taken some serious blows," said Dillon. "Last season was a cat and mouse game and who was the cat and who was the mouse and we were both cats." This season, I was excited to see those relationships develop. Taylor and Wendy … can't get away with it. Even last season, when Taylor is stopping Wendy or Wendy is stopping Taylor, I think they are both always aware that it is a possibility. They have thought about the contingency plan if it is a possibility. I think every time Wendy crossed over to Taylor last season, Taylor was deeply hurt and very impressed. They both respect and love each other to some degree. "

Catch a new episode of "Billions,quot; this Sunday, May 10 on Showtime at 9 p.m. EST / PST and stream the series on Showtime Anytime.