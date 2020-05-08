I never realized how awkward Brie Larson looks in Kylie Jenner's Selfie until she pointed it out on Instagram

Bradley Lamb
Brie Larson is me taking family photos at Christmas.

Kylie Jenner's 2017 Met Gala bathroom selfie is somewhat iconic in terms of the volume of famous people she was able to include in a dingy bathroom selfie.

Pepsi's Lady of Peace, Kendall Jenner.

The famous model, Lily Aldridge.

Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs:

Instagram: @kyliejenner / Via Jen Abidor

I honestly have to find out what it's called every time I write about it because it's always changing.

The lady who lives in the murder house, Kim Kardashian.

But there is one person I never noticed.

Brie Larson posted the selfie as #TBT and pointed to herself.

Brie approached the image.

In the IG legend, Brie says she was just trying to wash her hands.

To finish, I leave you with this comment that Samuel L. Jackson left in the photo:

