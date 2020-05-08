%MINIFYHTML8fa9435b3af06492346b366815e68b8b16%

The first warm spring weekend in New York, I spent most of the daylight hours in the gentle embrace of the best I've ever bought: a zero-gravity garden chair that should, and probably will. Be my final resting place.

I've only come across these specific chairs in the wild on various vacation rentals and in my father's backyard, the latter sparked my wish. When I was introduced to the seating options at my father's house, I chose the chair, mainly because it had a cup holder on one side, but also because it seemed more conducive to reading than the soft, flexible hammock below the backyard. (Hammocks are tricky and will pull your butt if you're not careful.) Curled up on the support of a zero gravity chair with the Gander Mountain brand, With a book in front of my face, I read, suspended as if floating (almost), for hours. The chair was very good. I must have the chair, I thought, and put it on my internal vision board for the future.

The problem with these chairs is that they are not particularly portable, which means I can't take them to the beach without a car. Now that the beach is likely to be canceled in the summer and New York's public pools are closed for the season, I've focused my attention on the outside space of my apartment – a large rooftop that is only accessible through the kitchen window. exist a wooden table and four chairs to dine outdoors if the spirit moves me, but there is nothing good to hang out that is comfortable. My old beach chair broke while I was sitting on it last summer, jerking my butt on the hot tar and forcing me in.. This summer, I have decided to make the roof my beach and the first step has been to buy the chair of my dreams.

My general taste for outdoor furniture prioritizes comfort over aesthetics. Ooh and ahh on someone else's very nice and well preserved outdoor patio furniture, but for my personal use, if I am going to spend money on something, I better be comfortable. It's not important to me that the outside area looks like an apartment therapy photoshoot, because they just can't screw me around for me. The wooden chairs that surround the table are comfortable and largely awful, but when my other outdoor chair options are so screwed up ass-breaking bistro chair, I will continue with what works, thanks!

This sentiment about outdoor furniture is shared by former Up News Info chief editor Emma Carmichael, who is also the proud owner of a zero-gravity chair. "Some people think patio furniture should be attractive and modern, and they are wrong," he wrote in a text message. “It should be awful but comfortable and make you feel like a floating retiree, which is what this chair does for me. I love my chair. "Delighted to feel so seen by a former colleague and friend, we exchanged jokes about the chair." I'm on this, rn, "he wrote." I sent that quote from the chair. Pls include.

However, of all the options, the chair is really the best. I'm not an Adirondack saddle girl. A vinyl lounger of the type seen in Diane Arbus's photographs would be a suitable choice, but they lack the support I crave and will also burn my tender flesh in the summer sun. A beach chair works very well on a beach but not on a roof; The goal on the roof is to be as high up as possible and away from the hot tar, so any chair that sits low to the ground is out. Their there is no competition: the zero gravity chair is the chair for me. I will never leave his side. We are as one

The chair Is superiorin part bDue to the attached umbrella, but mainly due to the small side table that adheres to the legs of the thing. It reclines like a dentist's chair, with soft support below the knee, gently easing the pressure on my lower back. The umbrella is a godsend; How nice it is to read without dying from the midday sun directly in your eyes. When I head up to the roof, I pack my trash bag, which contains two books, some embroidery, my JUUL, noise-canceling headphones, and my grass pen, and take it to the side table in the morning. Sometimes I have a beer and listen to almost an entire episode of Howard Stern. As the weather warms up, I will drag the cooler bag to the roof and fill it with frozen drinks and grapes, grazing until the ice melts. If this is what my summer will look like, then it could be fine.