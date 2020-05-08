Human urine could help make concrete on the moon

SEDAN – The European Space Agency said on Friday that human urine could one day become a useful ingredient in making concrete to build on the moon.

The agency said researchers in a recent study it sponsored found that urea, the main organic compound in urine, would make the mix for a "lunar concrete,quot; more malleable before it hardens into its tough final form.

He noted that using only materials available on-site for a lunar base or other construction would reduce the need to launch supplies from Earth.

The main ingredient in "lunar concrete,quot; would be a powdery soil found on the surface of the moon known as a lunar regolith. ESA said that urea, which can break hydrogen bonds and reduce the viscosity of fluid mixtures, would limit the amount of water needed in the recipe.

"Thanks to future lunar inhabitants, the 1.5 liters (3.2 pints) of liquid debris that a person generates each day could become a promising by-product for space exploration," it said in a statement.

On Earth, chemical and medical companies use urea as an industrial fertilizer and raw material.

"The hope is that the astronauts' urine can be used essentially on a future lunar base, with minor adjustments in water content," study co-author Marlies Arnhof said in the ESA statement. "This is very practical and avoids the need to further complicate sophisticated water recycling systems in space."