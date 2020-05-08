Hrithik Roshan receives love and respect from Mumbai police

In this crisis situation, everyone is doing everything possible to cooperate with the laws applied by the government. Even Bollywood celebrities are doing their part by providing financial aid and other necessities to those in need. Bollywood Greek god Hrithik Roshan has helped safeguard the health and safety of front-line warriors by facilitating the delivery of hand sanitizers to members of the Mumbai police on duty.

The Mumbai police thanked the actor for his great gesture and tweeted: “Thank you @iHrithik for this thoughtful gesture of handing out hand sanitizers to the Mumbai police staff on duty. We appreciate your contribution to safeguarding the health and safety of our frontline warriors. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation ".

Expressing his views, the war actor replied, "My thanks to our police forces, who have taken our safety into their hands. Stay safe. My love and respect for everyone in the line of duty." Congratulations to you Hrithik !