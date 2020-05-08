How Featured Animated Productions Are Resisting the Climate COVID-19 – Up News Info

Production of real action movies as we know it, from Jurassic World: Dominion in Hawaii for The batman in London, it remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with countless headaches involved in figuring out exactly how to get back, from the possible elimination of additional groups to shrinking crew size.

But throughout this entire Hollywood stop COVID-19, motion picture animation production has been going full blast, with a steady, seamless workflow.

Supreme



For studios and streamers looking to profit from the multitude of home havens, finished live-action movies are gold, and so are animated movies. Any new marquee title is ready to tame any chunky, close-up kid you've ever seen Frozen 2 at Disney + too many times. Of course, immediate proof of these Universal's $ 100 million Premium VOD riches is from DreamWorks Animation Trolls World Tour, that premiered in homes over the Easter weekend. Observing those fireworks from the side, Warner Bros decided to move their theatrical launch of Scoob to homes on May 15 in the US USA and Canada for PVOD and digital purchase (which makes sense since Scooby-Doo is a TV property).

And how can feature animation do this?

Although studios like Pixar in Emeryville, CA and DWA in Glendale, CA host their animation operations under one roof, the fact is that most animated films are done remotely, with multiple teams working around the world. When COVID-19 arrived, many animation employees brought their computers, editing systems, and sound home to work.

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Universal tables



Illumination artists and executives continue to work remotely from their headquarters in Santa Monica, CA and the Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris on all aspects of development, production and marketing. Already due to the daily collaboration between its producers, artists, designers, publishers and many others based in Paris and Santa Monica, Illumination has been well prepared because they have always worked remotely. The studio continues to work on Minions: The Rise of Gru (July 2, 2021) and Sing 2 (to be released on December 22, 2021) along with other active projects in development and production, including two original titles and a new version of Super Mario Bros. with Nintendo A source close to Illumination described the past two months as an extremely productive, innovative and creative time at the company.

Paramount Animation only has four movies running at various stages of production:SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Rumble, Tiger’s Apprentice and Jersey Crabs – with crews working 100% remotely. Paramount currently has 100 artists and teams working remotely in Los Angeles and about 350 artists working from their homes in Dallas, Paris and Montreal.

Soria

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

"We partner with artists and companies around the world, and the advantage it brings us is that we can actually cast and group talented films worldwide, and allow us to make more than one film at a time, The President of Paramount Animation Mireille Soria says of the studio's animation teams that continue to work during the shutdown. "Our history, visual, development and editorial departments are already used to working remotely. You know, we didn't miss a beat when it came to to have our daily records with story artists, production designers and visual development artists showing art. So that has gone really well. "

In fact, most major studios haven't paused animation productions during COVID-19, with photos like those from Spin Master Paw Patrol: The Movie (to be released on August 20, 2021), Disney & # 39; s Raya and the last dragon and from Pixar Soul, DWA Croods 2, The Boss Baby 2, The Bad Guys and Spirit Riding Free It continues to be fully operational with artists and filmmakers working remotely.

Building a better mousetrap

At Warner Bros, let's talk about the big time: Chris DeFaria, producer of the studio launch on December 23. Tom jerry, He had just completed the live action shoot for the animated hybrid film just before the coronavirus forced the closure of the entire industry. Tom jerry stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Ken Jeong, Michael Peña and Colin Jost and follows the legendary cat-mouse rivalry in Manhattan.

"If our live action session were not completed, we would have found ourselves in a similar situation to most other live action movies at the moment, who have not completed photography," says DeFaria, who oversees 500 people. . crew of the film directed by Tim Story.

"But just because we finished live action photography, that didn't mean we didn't have a full set of other challenges that were unique to this typical situation," adds the former DWA president, who rode in Universal's most profitable film. from last year, How to train your dragon: the hidden world. The production of Tom jerry Originally he planned to have his editorial, post-production animation and replay workflow under one roof in London. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, "We had to find a way to continue producing material, but in a way where there were never two people in one place at a time," says DeFaria.

Chris DeFaria

Dave Allocca / Starpix / Shutterstock



Immediately as the crisis approached, DeFaria and her team evaluated scenarios on how production could pivot. Initially, they developed solutions that considered the travel restrictions imposed in March. There was also a second option that involved centralized and decentralized production groups. By the time production and its partners at Framestore and Warners ran the logistics and associated costs, the closure of the entire industry was already underway, causing Tom jerryAs the only option to enter a remote workflow with artists divided between London and Montreal, Story and the editors spread across England, with one publisher in Los Angeles.

Says DeFaria, who has served as an EP in Oscar-winning box office hits like Gravity and Mad Max: Fury Road: "It is quite an extraordinary workflow. We are moving forward, but it is difficult to measure progress. At the same distance, we are trying to build a new decentralized pipeline and we are trying to trust fantastic third-party software tools. It is also trying to build metrics, some tools to measure progress and success that doesn't exist, so it says, 'Are we doing the job?' Now I'm sure we are because we obviously have it ready to work, but it's just another unique challenge. "

During COVID-19, Tom jerry you're running a pipeline with parallel situations: conceiving animated scenes, doing creative exploration in certain takes, and finalizing material.

Skydance doubles with a Spanish studio

Skydance Animation President Holly Edwards

Alex J. Berliner / Skydance



Aiming to deliver an animated film annually starting in 2022, Skydance Animation also didn't slow down during COVID-19. To forge an uninterrupted operation, David Ellison's studio acquired the Spanish animation studio Ilion in early April, increasing his toon body to a staff of 500 people, with 265 in Spain alone.

Skydance remains in active production in the film directed by Peggy Holmes Luck, what's next The most unfortunate living girl who runs into the world never seen before in good and bad luck. Then you must team up with magical creatures to discover a force more powerful than even luck itself. There is also the musical fantasy directed by Vicky Jenson. Bewitched, about a young woman who sets out to break the spell that has divided her kingdom in two, and Pookoo written and directed by Nathan Greno. While some studios will cite the commercial risks associated with animation of original feature film versus branded IP, if you want to create a franchise, you have to start somewhere, and that's essentially Skydance's approach to original stories that would attract potential four quadruples, multiple generational audiences.

"While we sleep, they are working," says Holly Edwards, president of Skydance Animation, about Illion joining the studio fold. "Therefore, we operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, because we can give notes, respond to them while we are not working, and then when we return we get results."

Los Angeles-based Holmes came to Luck in February and participated in the story renewal with the storyboard team, with sequences currently directed at the design department.

"We are divided, so here in Los Angeles we primarily have story and visual development artists and publishers, and in Spain they are building all of our assets with animation and production taking place there," says Edwards. Ultimately, Skydance Animation will put the film in motion in Los Angeles, where color correction is performed. The plan is to have an approximate cut of Luck for a screening test later this summer when theaters reopen.

Post-production and test evaluation challenges

Voice-over recordings are also no problem for animated films. Most dubbing artists have their own home recording studio setups, and in cases where they don't, an iPhone will. Recently, Josh Gad was asked to reprise his role as Olaf in a series of Disney online shorts. Olaf at home, with the comic actor, yes, working from home.

WB



Blocking a final color-corrected print is challenging, but again, nothing has stopped, evident in how Warner Bros & # 39; Scoob and from Paramount SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run they are able to propel those movies across the finish line. Even through the mostly inaccessible studio batches, some post-production bosses have been cleared to work from there in an effort to block impressions, albeit by no means in a group setting.

Sony



And what about the hearing evidence? Movie by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe from Sony Animation Connected You have found a way to do virtual hearing test assessments with family and friends. Other studios are embracing the practice for a handful of movies and using similar watermarking technology used for awards season projectors.

"The animation teams work together quite remotely and easily" ScoobDirector Tony Cervone. "We are used to working at home and we are used to working remotely and overcoming these kinds of challenges."