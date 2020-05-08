How does contact tracking work? – Up News Info

Inside a large conference room within the Minnesota Department of Health are infectious disease researchers who call every Minnesotan who tests positive for COVID-19. In total, there are 150 who work shifts. They call seven days a week, from 9 a.m. at 8 p.m.

Cody Schardin leads one of the teams. He said that of the five to eight calls, on average, a day ago, each one is different.

"I interviewed people who are very sick and in the hospital, where they asked if they can call me later," Schardin said. "But then, I see people who say it feels great."

It is a two-part call. First, the researcher asks about the patient: what are their symptoms? What are its underlying conditions? Then they move to the contacts. They will start with family members living at home before moving on to questions about who patients have had contact with in the previous days and since symptoms began.

"Fortunately, at this point in the stay-at-home order, it's primarily about household contacts," Schardin said. "I would say that more often than not, someone has friends for a game date, something like that."

Schardin says that most contacts in retail stores would not be considered close. The criterion is exposure of less than six feet for one hour.

Investigators will then call those close contacts and ask them to remain in quarantine for 14 days. Depending on the employment situation, investigators may also call the human resources department of the patient's employer.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there is no law that requires a case to provide the names of your contacts, but most cases provide this information. Contact trackers do not identify the original case, unless the patient gives them permission to do so.

Across the country, health departments have been adding contact trackers. On Wednesday, Deputy Health Commissioner Margaret Kelly told state lawmakers Minnesota may eventually need 4,200 contact trackers to keep up-to-date.

The state expects to have 1,000 people doing interviews in the coming months. Those investigators would include people from county health departments and local nonprofit organizations.

"It is incredibly laborious," said Kris Ehresmann, chief of infectious diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health. "Ultimately, you want to identify people who could be infectious, who could transmit the disease to other cases, the goal is to isolate them."

Ehresmann said the goal would be to reach each of the contacts within 24 hours, but that has increased as case counts are increasing. He also notes that many of the newer patients are people who do not speak English as their first language, so the Department of Health has brought interpreters.

"We need to have staff who speak multiple languages," he said. "It is really important that people listen to the information they need to hear."

Ehresmann says Minnesota is working on a more automated program to send emails or text messages to contacts.