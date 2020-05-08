Horse dies in Golden Gate fields before resumption of live racing next week – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – A thoroughbred died at Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley during training activity on Friday, the latest in a series of horse deaths at racing facilities in California.

The death comes two days after Golden Gate Fields received approval from Alameda County health authorities to resume live racing beginning May 14. Horse racing was suspended last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday's death of Arky Vaughn, a three-year-old castrated, was listed on the California Horse Racing (CHRB) Board website. A CHRB spokesman had no comment on the horse's death, but offered a list of state safety measures designed to protect racehorses in the state.

The Stronach Group, which owns Golden Gate Fields, did not immediately offer a comment on the death.

Live races will resume at Golden Gate with no spectators. Starting Wednesday, the protocols were finalized with county officials and will be released in the coming days, along with the race schedule.

The horse racing industry faces harsh scrutiny over the number of horse deaths in California and across the country. There have been dozens of horse deaths at Golden Gate Fields and Santa Anita in Southern California since last year, as well as a federal investigation of trainers and veterinarians accused of being involved in a comprehensive international scheme to drug horses to run. faster. .