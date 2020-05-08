Homecare workers are mothers ignored by lawmakers

For the past six years as a home care worker, I have cared for many mothers and grandmothers in my community. I am also a my mother, and my children mean everything to me. Historically, homecare workers have always played this role of caring for other people's families while raising our own, but our life work has been shamefully undervalued.

When I was a little girl, I used to watch my grandmother provide home care for elderly people and neighbors who were sick. My mother and I become home care workers, so I like to say that care is in our genes. They taught me to always have a generous heart and a loving spirit. I see that my home care works as a spiritual call to sow seeds of mercy, love, and grace, that will grow to create more compassion in our society.

The author with her son.

The author with her son.
Photo: Brittany Williams

I try to bring that loving energy to each of my clients. One of the people I care for is a mother like me, who has limited mobility due to major surgery. I help her with all the daily activities:like bathing, preparing meals, buying groceries, and picking recipes;that allow you to live a full life with dignity and independence.

Because we provide hands-on care and then have to go to crowded stores to run errands for our customers, social distancing is impossible.. I worry daily about potentially exposing people I care about or about carrying the virus to my child.

So I have been active in my union, SEIU 775, to make sure that homecare workers everywhere have basic protections. Recently, we successfully convinced the home care agency I work for to provide facial masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, and bottles of industrial sanitizer for all employees. I am thankful that I have paid for guaranteed sick days through my union contract, so I have a certain level of support if I or my child becomes ill.

Unfortunately, that is not the case for the approximately two million homecare workers in the United States who do not have a union voice and have no way to advocate for themselves or for their clients. Non-union homecare workers fight in the shadows. Average wages of just $ 11.52 an hour, and a lack of basic benefits like paid sick time and affordable healthcare, force many homecare workers to make a heartbreaking decision: work while sick and expose their clients, or taking time off and no way to pay for food and rent.

Because home care workers are almost 90 percent female, and most are people of color like me, we have faced systemic sexism and racism that have kept our profession for too long. Our vital jobs have been dismissed as "women's jobs" and we have never received the recognition we deserve.

Over the years, home caregivers have been unfairly removed from many of the legal protections that cover other workers. Now, the Trump administration continues this shameful tradition by giving health care employers the option to exclude many caregivers from paid sick leave provisions in the recent federal stimulus law. On this Mother's Day, we ask Congress and the Trump administration to ensure that all homecare workers have the coronavirus protections we need to protect our high-risk clients, our children, and ourselves

To control this pandemic, the United States must finally recognize the valuable role we play as essential health workers. We are providing care to vulnerable adults every day, and our job is to keep people out of crowded hospitals. We call on the federal government to ensure that we have the resources to defend our clients against coronavirus, including access to personal protective equipment, paid sick days, affordable health care, and rapid testing.

Thousands of people have lost their mothers to this terrible virus, and many working mothers are at the forefront of the pandemic response. It's time for President Trump to honor the mothers of our nation, ensuring that homecare workers have the protections we need to provide safe care.

Brittany Williams is a third generation home care worker and a single mother in Seattle, Washington. He is a member of the Executive Board of SEIU 775, a union representing 45,000 long-term care workers.

