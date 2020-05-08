Home buyers prioritize gardens and green spaces

%MINIFYHTML04c19ab19eb97e7a786aef20de9af82b15%

It's Mother's Day weekend, a time to celebrate mothers around the world who have loved and supported us from the beginning. But for Coloradoers, Mother's Day weekend also means it's time to go back to the garden and start planting. After months of winter weather, the warmer temperatures finally allow gardeners to return to their oasis.

A home garden can provide much more than just a fun hobby. A garden is a great place to meditate and reflect on our thoughts, connect with nature, or spend time with children and loved ones. Especially now, with recreational activities limited for health and safety concerns, homes with gardens or outdoor spaces are highly sought-after features by home buyers.

Having a garden not only gives your home a fun additional feature for you to enjoy while living in the home, but when it comes time to sell, a well-maintained landscape can increase the value of your home in the buyer's eyes. LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) has many properties that have outdoor spaces for every type of gardener, from beginners to seasoned professionals.

In the prestigious Cherry Hills Village neighborhood, the stunning estate at 5901 Piedmont Drive features stunning gardens filled with mature trees, flowering shrubs, and plenty of room to grow a variety of plants. Listed by LIV SIR brokers Ian Wolfe and Chris Bouc for $ 5,990,000, this five-bedroom home sits on nearly two acres and has mountain views. A short drive from downtown Denver, this home offers an escape from the city with touches of rustic elegance and room to roam.

%MINIFYHTML04c19ab19eb97e7a786aef20de9af82b16%

In Boulder, LIV SIR brokers Jeff Erickson and Carliss Erickson are representing an isolated estate on more than 38 acres. 1451 Rembrandt Road, which is listed for $ 2,390,000, is a spectacular and serene listing located within the gated community of Buckingham Hills. As one of nine homes that share over 300 acres of private open space, this home is ideal for those who prioritize privacy. In addition to the expansive acreage that comes with the home, there are cascading patios and sunlit garden terraces where you can care for potted plants and flower pots.

Tourist communities also have amazing homes that are a paradise for plant lovers and gardeners. 101 Rocky Road in Mountain Village, Colorado is a picturesque place to grow the flowers you want. Listed on LIV SIR's broker list, Matthew Hintermeister for $ 5,175,000, the house is designed to look like an Adirondak shelter built from rustic wooden logs and facing incredible mountain views. The landscape around the house is colorful and filled with multi-season plants so that the outdoor spaces can be enjoyed year-round.

No matter your style or gardening preferences, there are houses in Colorado that will help your hobby flourish. With this weekend the planting season officially starting, visit these houses and others by visiting livsothebysrealty.com. For all your real estate needs, contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty at 303.893.3200.

Up News Info's news and editorial staff had no role in the preparation of this publication.