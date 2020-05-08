Here's why the coronavirus is still spreading even though most of us are trapped at home – BGR

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a steady increase in new cases in the United States for weeks.

At first, that may seem counterintuitive, considering that officials instituted draconian measures across the United States to limit the spread of the virus, such as business closings and orders to stay home.

Here is a look at why the number of coronavirus cases has continued to rise.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

One of the things about the coronavirus pandemic that may surprise you, when you think about it, is how the cases have been on a fairly stable slope for weeks, despite the fact that most of the US. USA ) subject to orders to stay home to stop the spread of the virus. Furthermore, the latest data shows that the COVID-19 virus continues to grow at a rate of between 2% and 4% every day.

To add additional context to the number of things that continue to rise, a new report with data from the Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM) suggests that cases of coronavirus in the US. USA (That as of Thursday morning amount to more than 1.2 million) could reach 2.3 million by the end of June, even with the blockade measures in force, which, of course, will not happen since some of them are already being lifted . However, once again, you may wonder why the numbers are constantly increasing despite the drastic measures of repression that the United States has taken in recent weeks.

Actually, there is not a single reason why we are seeing an increase in case numbers right now in about half the country, even in states like Illinois and Alabama, occurring at the same time that cases are finally falling in the most affected areas like New York and New Jersey. The driving forces are everything from people's impatience when it comes to reopening the economy quickly to how well people have or have not adhered to the patterns of social distancing and staying home.

With regard to the latter, for example, the latest data shows that there has been a steady decline in people's adherence to patterns of social distancing. As we noted yesterday, based on data from mobile phone location data company SafeGraph (based on the locations of approximately 18 million mobile phones in the US), about 50% of the phones SafeGraph owned Data stayed at home on April 12, Easter Sunday. However, the number of phones staying home has not been close to that since then, with a decrease to less than 40% staying home by April 27.

And while there are variations to the extent this is happening across the country, SafeGraph data shows that this is happening across virtually the entire United States.

Another factor is the nation's dependence on essential workers. It doesn't matter how well a household adheres to healthy behaviors, social distancing patterns, and the like, if someone in that household is working in an "essential,quot; business like a grocery store that has remained open. If they become infected with the virus, they will take it home and possibly infect other members of the household.

Many workers continue to go to their jobs because they cannot afford not to. "They are afraid of losing their jobs," said J. Luis Núñez Gallegos, assistant medical director at a health center in Washington, DC. The Washington Post. "They are eager that their employers do not respect quarantine, or that two weeks seems too long, and they do not always have the savings to survive."

At the same time, the Trump Administration recently received its projected number of deaths up. A few weeks ago, that estimate had dropped from 100,000 to 60,000 by the end of August, but now deaths are projected to hit 100,000 by the end of next month.

Image Source: Ross D Franklin / AP / Shutterstock