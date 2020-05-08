Here's why guns are not banned on the Michigan Capitol – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Guns cannot be banned from the Michigan Capitol unless lawmakers change state law, an official helping to oversee the building said Wednesday, less than a week after protesters armed with rifles yelled at lawmakers. within the Senate chamber.

John Truscott, vice chairman of the Michigan State Capitol Commission, said he received "early indications,quot; from the panel's attorney that "we have no jurisdiction to ban weapons in the building." That is a legislative function. "

It seems unlikely that the Republican-led Legislature will restrict guns in the Statehouse. Republican leaders did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The six-member panel will still meet on Monday to discuss the issue after receiving many questions after protests by hundreds of conservatives angered by Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer's restrictions on curbing the coronavirus.

Michigan law does not prohibit people from openly carrying a weapon in public. They can carry a concealed pistol with a permit, except in schools, kindergartens, sports stadiums, bars, places of worship, large entertainment facilities, hospitals and dormitories and university classrooms.

It is not unusual to see people with weapons inside and outside the Capitol when there are demonstrations in favor of the Second Amendment.

Truscott said in the past that such protesters were under control, they were respectful and "it has never been a problem."

Last week, however, the staff “felt that these people were not necessarily there to speak their minds. They took a threatening stance, which is different from what had happened before, "he said.

A senator reported that gunmen in the gallery yelled at senators who were meeting in the middle of a debate over the length of Whitmer's emergency declaration. Others with assault rifles were among a larger crowd chanting "let us in,quot; to sergeants and police outside the House chamber, which was closed to the public to make room for representatives at a social distance.

"It was threatening nature, fingers close to the trigger," said Truscott. "There is no reason to be in the Capitol building with your finger close to the trigger."

The "American Patriot Rally,quot; began on the steps of the Capitol, where members of the Michigan Liberty Militia stood guard with weapons and tactical equipment, their faces partially covered. An organizer has said that he invited the militia to be "security."

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Clarklake Republican, said last week that many citizens had protested safely and responsibly, but he condemned "jerks,quot; who had "used intimidation and the threat of physical harm to arouse fear and nurture rancor. " Democrats also said the actions were intended to intimidate lawmakers.

Firearms are prohibited in the US Capitol building. USA

Last September, Democratic State Senator Jeremy Moss of Southfield introduced a bill that would end the ban on signs in the state Capitol building, noting that people can carry weapons inside. A committee hearing on the legislation has not been held.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

