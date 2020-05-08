Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

15,659 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 1.
- Recovery Note: During this response, the MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 1, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 1, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
|County
|Confirmed cases
|Reported deaths
|Alcona
|4 4
|one
|Allegan
|130
|2
|Alpena
|86
|8
|Antrim
|10
|Arenac
|27
|one
|Baraga
|one
|Barry
|44
|one
|Bay
|185
|9 9
|Benzie
|4 4
|Berrien
|376
|22
|Branch
|76
|2
|Calhoun
|254
|17
|Cass
|39
|2
|Charlevoix
|13
|one
|Cheboygan
|19
|one
|Chippewa
|2
|clear
|12
|2
|Clinton
|126
|10
|Crawford
|56
|4 4
|Delta
|fifteen
|2
|Detroit city
|9648
|1154
|Dickinson
|5 5
|2
|Eaton
|152
|6 6
|Ant
|twenty-one
|2
|Genesee
|1739
|214
|Gladwin
|sixteen
|one
|Gogebic
|4 4
|one
|Great tour
|twenty
|5 5
|Gratiot
|27
|2
|Hillsdale
|151
|twenty-one
|Houghton
|2
|Ferret
|3. 4
|one
|Ingham
|563
|sixteen
|Ionia
|103
|2
|Iosco
|54
|8
|Isabella
|61
|7 7
|Jackson
|381
|25
|Kalamazoo
|573
|25
|Kalkaska
|17
|2
|Kent
|2135
|41
|lake
|2
|Lapeer
|174
|29
|Leelanau
|9 9
|Lenawee
|126
|2
|Livingston
|374
|twenty
|Luce
|one
|Mackinac
|6 6
|Macomb
|5963
|682
|Manistee
|eleven
|Marquette
|51
|9 9
|Mason
|18 years
|Mecosta
|sixteen
|2
|Menominee
|6 6
|Inland
|66
|8
|Missaukee
|sixteen
|one
|Monroe
|383
|sixteen
|Montcalm
|46
|one
|Montmorency
|5 5
|Muskegon
|344
|19
|Newaygo
|3. 4
|Oakland
|7664
|805
|Oceana
|24
|one
|Ogemaw
|fifteen
|Osceola
|9 9
|Oscoda
|5 5
|Otsego
|95
|9 9
|Ottawa
|353
|17
|Presque Island
|eleven
|Roscommon
|twenty
|Saginaw
|779
|79
|Sanilac
|38
|5 5
|school
|4 4
|Shiawassee
|201
|sixteen
|St Clair
|353
|2. 3
|Saint Joseph
|51
|one
|Tuscola
|130
|17
|Van buren
|81
|2
|Washtenaw
|1160
|80
|Wayne
|8176
|874
|Wexford
|10
|2
|MDOC
|2124
|fifty
|FCI
|109
|3
|Unknown
|71
|Out of state
|7 7
|Totals
|46326
|4393
* Michigan Department of Corrections
Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of reported cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
** Federal Correctional Institute
COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
