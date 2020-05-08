Home Local News Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>MDOC Probation Officer Tests COVID-19 - CBS Detroit
%MINIFYHTML2a5aa82008278cc71dfce4e7677d199b14%
MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 46,326 and 4,393 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

%MINIFYHTML2a5aa82008278cc71dfce4e7677d199b15%

15,659 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 1.

  • Recovery Note: During this response, the MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 1, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 1, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 5/8/2020
County Confirmed cases Reported deaths
Alcona 4 4 one
Allegan 130 2
Alpena 86 8
Antrim 10
Arenac 27 one
Baraga one
Barry 44 one
Bay 185 9 9
Benzie 4 4
Berrien 376 22
Branch 76 2
Calhoun 254 17
Cass 39 2
Charlevoix 13 one
Cheboygan 19 one
Chippewa 2
clear 12 2
Clinton 126 10
Crawford 56 4 4
Delta fifteen 2
Detroit city 9648 1154
Dickinson 5 5 2
Eaton 152 6 6
Ant twenty-one 2
Genesee 1739 214
Gladwin sixteen one
Gogebic 4 4 one
Great tour twenty 5 5
Gratiot 27 2
Hillsdale 151 twenty-one
Houghton 2
Ferret 3. 4 one
Ingham 563 sixteen
Ionia 103 2
Iosco 54 8
Isabella 61 7 7
Jackson 381 25
Kalamazoo 573 25
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2135 41
lake 2
Lapeer 174 29
Leelanau 9 9
Lenawee 126 2
Livingston 374 twenty
Luce one
Mackinac 6 6
Macomb 5963 682
Manistee eleven
Marquette 51 9 9
Mason 18 years
Mecosta sixteen 2
Menominee 6 6
Inland 66 8
Missaukee sixteen one
Monroe 383 sixteen
Montcalm 46 one
Montmorency 5 5
Muskegon 344 19
Newaygo 3. 4
Oakland 7664 805
Oceana 24 one
Ogemaw fifteen
Osceola 9 9
Oscoda 5 5
Otsego 95 9 9
Ottawa 353 17
Presque Island eleven
Roscommon twenty
Saginaw 779 79
Sanilac 38 5 5
school 4 4
Shiawassee 201 sixteen
St Clair 353 2. 3
Saint Joseph 51 one
Tuscola 130 17
Van buren 81 2
Washtenaw 1160 80
Wayne 8176 874
Wexford 10 2
MDOC 2124 fifty
FCI 109 3
Unknown 71
Out of state 7 7
Totals 46326 4393

* Michigan Department of Corrections

%MINIFYHTML2a5aa82008278cc71dfce4e7677d199b16%

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of reported cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©