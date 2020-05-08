Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML2a5aa82008278cc71dfce4e7677d199b15%

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 46,326 and 4,393 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

15,659 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 1.

Recovery Note: During this response, the MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 1, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 1, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 5/8/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 4 4 one Allegan 130 2 Alpena 86 8 Antrim 10 Arenac 27 one Baraga one Barry 44 one Bay 185 9 9 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 376 22 Branch 76 2 Calhoun 254 17 Cass 39 2 Charlevoix 13 one Cheboygan 19 one Chippewa 2 clear 12 2 Clinton 126 10 Crawford 56 4 4 Delta fifteen 2 Detroit city 9648 1154 Dickinson 5 5 2 Eaton 152 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 1739 214 Gladwin sixteen one Gogebic 4 4 one Great tour twenty 5 5 Gratiot 27 2 Hillsdale 151 twenty-one Houghton 2 Ferret 3. 4 one Ingham 563 sixteen Ionia 103 2 Iosco 54 8 Isabella 61 7 7 Jackson 381 25 Kalamazoo 573 25 Kalkaska 17 2 Kent 2135 41 lake 2 Lapeer 174 29 Leelanau 9 9 Lenawee 126 2 Livingston 374 twenty Luce one Mackinac 6 6 Macomb 5963 682 Manistee eleven Marquette 51 9 9 Mason 18 years Mecosta sixteen 2 Menominee 6 6 Inland 66 8 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 383 sixteen Montcalm 46 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 344 19 Newaygo 3. 4 Oakland 7664 805 Oceana 24 one Ogemaw fifteen Osceola 9 9 Oscoda 5 5 Otsego 95 9 9 Ottawa 353 17 Presque Island eleven Roscommon twenty Saginaw 779 79 Sanilac 38 5 5 school 4 4 Shiawassee 201 sixteen St Clair 353 2. 3 Saint Joseph 51 one Tuscola 130 17 Van buren 81 2 Washtenaw 1160 80 Wayne 8176 874 Wexford 10 2 MDOC 2124 fifty FCI 109 3 Unknown 71 Out of state 7 7 Totals 46326 4393

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of reported cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here.

