HBO Sets Premiere for Michaela Coel Drama – Up News Info

I can destroy you, the sexual consent drama of British star Michaela Coel, will debut on HBO on Sunday, June 7 at 10:30 p.m.

This occurs when the series, which consists of 12 half-hour episodes, launches on the BBC in the UK on June 8.

The series, which was previously known as January 22North Dakota, is an "intrepid, frank and provocative" who explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in the new dating and relationship scene, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation. Was created by Bubble gum creator and Rising of the black earth Coel star.

It also stars Weruche Opia. (Inside No9), Paapa Essiedu (Kiri) Aml Ameen (Yardie), Adam James (Belgravia), Sarah Niles (Catastrophe) and Ann Akin (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams), Harriet Webb (Plebs), Ellie James (Giri / Haji), Franc Ashman (Peep show), Karan Gill (Flesh and blood), Natalie Walter (Horrible stories) and newcomer Samson Ajewole.

Related story Peabody Awards: & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39 ;, & # 39; Succession & # 39 ;, & # 39; Fleabag & # 39; among the nominees; PBS tops the networks

Coel plays Arabella Essiedu, a carefree and self-confident Londoner with a group of great friends, a vacation adventure turned aspiring boyfriend in Italy, and a flourishing writing career. But when they add a date rape drug to him, every element of his life and identity is questioned.

It is produced by Coel's FALKNA Productions and Sally4Ever's producer Various Artists, which was founded by Peep show creators Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong and former Channel 4 executives Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni.

It is produced by BBC Coel, Clarke, Troni and Piers Wenger and Jo McClellan for BBC One. Simon MaloneyPeaky Blinders) produced episodes one through six and Simon Meyers (No offense) produced episodes seven through 12. Coel and Luther director Sam Miller direct.

Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will be sold worldwide, excluding the United Kingdom and Ireland, where it will be distributed by BBC Studios.

It comes after Coel revealed during his MacTaggart conference at the Edinburgh International Television Festival in 2018 that he was sexually assaulted during the writing of the British comedy. Bubble gum and has described how the production company behind the show dealt with the aftermath of the attack. The multi-script opened up about the "life changing" experience during his opening speech.