HBO Max presents the animated comedy "Santa Inc." with Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen – Up News Info

Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen team up to voice a Christmas-themed adult animated comedy series for HBO Max.

The couple, who previously starred together in Sarah Polley Take this waltz, will star Santa Inc. from Lionsgate and Rogen & # 39; s Point Gray Pictures.

The eight-episode series, with half-hour episodes, will be written by showrunner Alexandra Rushfield, an executive producer for Hulu’s Shrill and co-executive producer for Parks and Recreation.

Santa Inc. is the story of Candy Smalls (Silverman), the highest-ranking female elf at the North Pole. When Santa's successor (Rogen) is hunted by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy searches for her latest dream: to become the first Santa Claus woman in Christmas history.

The series is part of Point Gray Pictures' deal with Lionsgate, which Rogen and partners Evan Goldberg and James Weaver signed last year to develop and produce cross-platform content.

It is the latest animated series for HBO Max, which previously ordered the parody of the British monarchy. Prince Gary Janetti's reboot The Boondocks and Close enough since Regular show creator J.G Quintel.

Rushfield, Silverman, Amy Zvi and Rosa Tran of Anomalisa will be the executive producers of the series.

“For a long time I dreamed of taking a beloved Christmas tradition and adding a feminist agenda and some R-rated comedy, and when I read this script from Ali, with Seth and Sarah on vocals, I knew it fit us perfectly. Max, ”said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of comedy and original animation.

"Sarah and Seth are the perfect comedy duo for this very fun and powerful animated series directed by the hysterical Alexandra Rushfield," added Scott Herbst, head of script development at Lionsgate. "We hope to dive into the world of animation with our Point Gray partners and bring the holidays to HBO Max in a totally unexpected and fresh way."

Silverman is represented by UTA, Thruline, and Ziffren. Rogen is represented by UTA, Principal Talent and Felker Toczek. Rushfield is represented by UTA and Ziffren.