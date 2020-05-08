Have you broken the quarantine to have sex?

%MINIFYHTML9489535f73cf18f7fe810f97a4b820e515% Image: Getty

The nationwide blockades have been in place since mid-March, but as the May soldiers advance, the horny moment is approaching. General social distancing measures, as recommended by CDC and states, instruct citizens to avoid socialization, stay at home, and maintain a respectful distance from those who might see in public. Nowhere in the guidelines of social distancing is there a real mention of dating, but common sense must prevail. Virtual dating has its merits, but when it comes to sex, phones and FaceTime are poor alternatives to reality.

With social interaction closed for the time being, sex with new people is also off the table. But surely some of you are quietly breaking quarantine to risk it all for a new ass despite CDC recommendations. This is you? A friend or a family member? How and why did you do it? Was it worth risking your health in the end? We would very much like to hear it, to be published in a later publication. Submit your stories anonymously via this google form, Or email [email protected] News Info.com with the SEX QUARANTINE subject line and let us know if you want to remain anonymous.