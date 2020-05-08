Hannah Brown on how past skin struggles affected her self-confidence

Hannah Brown is opening up about your skincare journey.

First Bachelorette party guided fans through his skincare routine Marie Clairedigital series Masked and answered, revealing that her past skin struggles affected her self-confidence.

"I feel more beautiful when I have fair skin and I can feel secure in being my most natural and true being," Brown shared. "I know what it's like to have really bad skin, and I had that moment in my life where I felt like I was wearing a mask and it was really one of the hardest things I've ever personally gone through because of my self-confidence. Now I try to be really grateful for when I have those moments when my skin is clear. "

When it comes to keeping her complexion flawless, the 25-year-old asks for the help of products such as Glossier's Moon Moisturizing Mask and Skyn ​​Iceland's Hydro Cool Shine Facial Mask to hydrate and lighten her skin. Skinceuticals B5 Moisturizing Gel and Hourglass Lip Oil are also making their list of reference products, which they also use to keep their skin hydrated and healthy.