Hannah Brown is opening up about your skincare journey.
"I feel more beautiful when I have fair skin and I can feel secure in being my most natural and true being," Brown shared. "I know what it's like to have really bad skin, and I had that moment in my life where I felt like I was wearing a mask and it was really one of the hardest things I've ever personally gone through because of my self-confidence. Now I try to be really grateful for when I have those moments when my skin is clear. "
When it comes to keeping her complexion flawless, the 25-year-old asks for the help of products such as Glossier's Moon Moisturizing Mask and Skyn Iceland's Hydro Cool Shine Facial Mask to hydrate and lighten her skin. Skinceuticals B5 Moisturizing Gel and Hourglass Lip Oil are also making their list of reference products, which they also use to keep their skin hydrated and healthy.
As for his eyes under the eyes, he added: "These Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels are the best. My eyes can look really tired when it's been a long day, and these are like automatic fillers under the eyes. "
Moving to the hair salon department, Brown admitted that his perfect beach waves are really as easy as they seem. "I really don't do much hair anymore," he said. "Actually, I let it grow to my natural hair color completely because I went through this really terrible stage where I had bleach blonde hair, it was bad, guys."
A fan of Pineapple Express & # 39; Gold CBD Drops for its soothing properties, the Dancing with the stars Champ shared that his self-care routine is his favorite way to relax.
"When I'm at home in Alabama, my mom and dad have this great bathtub overlooking our land," she said excitedly. "I sit in the tub and soak. I love when I take a moment to light some candles and relax by myself. I'll get a little Norah Jones and I just let myself relax. "
His skincare routine is not the only confession Brown has made in the past few days. On Tuesday, she declared herself "single,quot; during an Instagram Live and shared that she is ready to start dating again.
"I am single, I am," she assured fans as she answered questions about her love life. "I feel like quarantined right now is not the best time to try to get out, but I feel like I'm in a place where I'm ready to do that, to test the waters a bit."
