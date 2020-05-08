Hamptons Doctor offers home visit plastic surgery coronavirus test

Image: Getty

A Hamptons doctor is trying his best to offer comfort in these tough times by going from mansion to mansion in a hazardous materials suit to clean up the wealthy coronavirus before stabbing them in the face with syringes filled with age-reversing poison.

For just $ 750, Dr. Alexander Golberg, whose medical offices are in Manhattan and Brooklyn, but who apparently operates from his home in the East End Hamptons, will visit refugee mansions in the New York area to administer a covid nasal -19. swab along with an antibody test. While the swab results take a few days to process, if the antibody test says it's an opportunity, Dr. Golberg will immediately go to work there in tasteful, vaguely maritime-themed living rooms that offer "stretching non-surgical facial [s], vampire facials, double chin removal and lip enhancement " according to the New York Post.

And while other doctors call this idea dangerous and inadvisable, since antibody tests have a false-negative rate of around 15 percent. and going from house to beach to use needles on the beach is a good way to spread a virus thoroughly, Dr. Goldberg says that these rich people deserve The option of dying at home doing what they love: compulsively throwing money at their own vanity?

"Health is the main concern, but people still want to feel good and look good even if they are at home," Goldberg told the Send. "Just by leaving the house, there is a risk, so treating patients at home minimizes that."

Or maybe not, who can tell, beyond all the other medical professionals who say this is absolutely a bad idea. But yes The Masque of the Red Death It taught us anything, it is that ultra wealthy people have earned the right to invite mysterious strangers into their homes in times of contagion.