Hailey Baldwin to the enemies of Justin Bieber: & # 39; Leave him alone & # 39;

The married couple enters Instagram Live as part of their new series & # 39; The Biebers on Watch & # 39 ;, doing a fun QnA session where they discuss Justin's fight with Lyme disease.

Hailey Baldwin has had enough with hateful comments that husband Justin Bieber has been receiving. The couple went to Instagram Live on Friday, May 8 to do a fun question-and-answer session where they discussed Justin's fight with Lyme disease.

The Canadian star revealed that the difficult-to-diagnose condition caused him to experience a spiral of anxiety "and some physical changes, including adult acne. Hailey, however, was quick to assure him that it was normal." Obviously it has been a challenging process, it is difficult to be in public view and people to bother you, for having sudden outbreaks of acne onset in adults … not to make it a sad story, "said the model in the video, which is a new episode of his new series "The Biebers on Watch".

"He's working on it! It's not his fault. After having perfect skin throughout his teenage life, he's working on it. When we were in Los Angeles, he was seeing a dermatologist … so leave him alone." Hailey continued to defend her husband. .

Justin continued: "My fight against Lyme disease was difficult before I knew what I was dealing with. I felt bad, I felt tired all the time, I felt mental fog … I would say to people who fight depression – depression, anxiety and those things can come from different things, and each person's circumstances are different. "

He credited his Christian faith for helping him through difficult times, saying, "I always like to remember that God is in control, so I like to give him my anxiety … sometimes it can be difficult to remember. It tends to help me feel more comfortable and safe. "

Hailey chimed in: "People who are having a bad time in quarantine, a lot of people don't have access to a therapist or professional, but if you can and have access to them, I think it's important to stay in addition to those feelings and mental health in this Now, if you can talk to them on the phone, I recommend it. "

Concluding the video, Justin said, "Going back to my faith at that time … it wasn't the money that helped me, taking the initiative to say that I'm fighting, I need help." The hit maker "Sorry" added: "A few months ago, I was struggling emotionally and mentally, there were things that didn't add up, none of the [material] things did anything because I was so hurt and confused and so sick. You can't enjoy the physical and tangible things that money offers. It really had to come from within. "