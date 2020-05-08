Gwyneth Paltrow admits Elon Musk and Grimes Out made it with their baby's name

After 16 years of being a mother, Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted that she was kicked out of office as the mother of a boy with the most controversial name.

Earlier this week, Grimes and Elon Musk announced the birth of their son, who came along with the name, X Æ A-12, and Gwyneth admitted that it was much stranger than their own son's name. In her IG, she joked that she and her ex-husband, Chris Martin, were outmatched.

Referring to Chris Martin in his post, Gwyneth wrote on his Instagram account: "I think we were beaten up by the most controversial baby names." The comment was captured by the IG account, Celebs Comments. You can check it out below:

In case you don't know, Paltrow has two children with Coldplay singer Apple and Moses, who are 16 and 14 years old respectively. Elon and Grimes, on the other hand, had their first baby together on Monday.

In the following YouTube video, you can hear Elon Musk explain the baby's name:

As previously reported, last Thursday, Musk stopped on the set of Joe Rogan's experience podcast where the founder of Tesla and Space X explained how his son got the strange name. It also revealed the correct pronunciation.

For example, the syllables Æ are pronounced as "ashes,quot;. Regarding the final part of the name, A-12, Elon claims it was a tribute to the Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance aircraft built by the United States Central Intelligence Agency.

According to Elon, the A-12 was the forerunner of the SR-71, which he described as one of the "coolest planes,quot; ever. With all that said, legal officials have claimed that it is not really possible for Elon and Grimes to give their son the aforementioned name.

For example, in the state of California, it is illegal to include numbers in a baby's name, to avoid confusion in the system. Anyway, ever since the boy's name was revealed, fans have been wondering how to pronounce it and if it was a joke.



