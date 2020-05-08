Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton spend more than $ 13 million on the first house together

WENN

A few months after the No Doubt frontman sold her former marital home, she and her country singer boyfriend buy a hilltop home in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles.

Up News Info –

gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton They are taking their relationship to the next level by buying their first home together.

The couple has been dividing their time between Stefani's property in Los Angeles and the country singer's inheritance in Oklahoma since the stars began dating in late 2015, following the breakup of their respective marriages. Gavin rossdale and Miranda lambert.

However, as they approach their fifth anniversary, the musicians have decided that it is time to officially move in together, so they have chosen a new $ 13.2 million (£ 10.7 million) platform in the San Fernando de Los Valle Angels

According to Variety, the deal for the grand manor house was made off-market, and the property features a home theater, a four-car garage, and a large backyard pool with spa and cabana, complete with a bar and kitchen. outdoor.

And the pair rated the hilltop house, built by developer Evan Gaskin, at a discount as it reportedly had a starting price of $ 14 million (£ 11.3 million).

<br />

The news comes only a few months after the Definitely Frontwoman finally managed to unload their former Beverly Hills marital home after two years on the market, selling it for nearly $ 22 million (£ 17.8 million) to "the Irish"actor Sebastian Maniscalco.

Stefani and Shelton certainly have a lot to celebrate despite the coronavirus blockade: The rocker recently landed her first number one on America's Country Airplay chart with the pair's duo, "Nobody But You," three months after their release. initial.