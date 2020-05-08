Grimes explains how to pronounce the name of her and Elon Musk's son

WENN / Andres Otero

The couple previously revealed the meaning of the unique name, and now the singer, who shares her first child with the tech mogul, has returned to Instagram to explain how to pronounce the name.

Up News Info –

The talk about the singer's strange name Grimes and Elon Musk's son is not done yet. The new parents sparked a conversation after announcing that they had named their son X Æ A-12, prompting questions from people.

%MINIFYHTMLe6733c3ca55be3a7c8049d043dbdeed214%

The couple previously revealed the meaning of the unique name, but that didn't seem to answer all the questions everyone had. Grimes then returned to Instagram on Wednesday May 6 to explain how to pronounce the name.

"It's just X, like the letter X," the 32-year-old singer replied to a curious fan in the comment section. "So A.I., like you said the letter A and then me." After the explanation, another fan concluded, "So just name that man XAI," while someone else wrote, "It still doesn't make sense."

Another user frustratingly stated that "THE NAME IS EXTREMELY EXTRAORDINARY!" Another fan asked why Grimes and Elon complicated it, and wrote, "So you couldn't name the damn kid 'hexi'?"

<br />

Grimes gave birth to her son on Monday, May 4. Elon announced that the baby was "a few hours away" via Twitter and returned to the social media site to reveal that "mom and baby (everyone) is fine." Later that night, the founder of Tesla and Space X shared the first photo of their baby in response to a fan comment.

Amidst big questions about his baby's name, Grimes revealed the meaning of the name. "X, the unknown variable," he tweeted Tuesday. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and / or artificial intelligence) A-12 = forerunner of SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Excellent in battle, but not violent."

The singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, went on to say "A = Archangel, my favorite song," before adding a rat and sword emoji.

However, Elon noticed an error in the tweet and proceeded to correct his girlfriend's explanation. He wrote, "SR-71, but yeah," to which Grimes replied, "I'm recovering from surgery and barely alive, so my typos can be forgiven, but, damn … That was meant to be profound. (sic)". Elon replied, "You are a mighty (fairy emoji) (queen emoji)."

It can be all fun and games until they try to register the name later. In California, where they live, parents are said to only use the 26 characters of the English language in their baby's name.