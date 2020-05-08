Grimes explains how to pronounce the baby's name

%MINIFYHTML2686fc075c922797b6893016c305537315%

Image: Getty Image: Getty

I wonder if all the time, Grimes and Elon Musk knew that the birth of your child, X Æ A-12, it would be the most important non-virus event to take place in the year of our Lord 2020. Since the blessed child emerged from In the mother's womb, philosophers have long debated how to pronounce the name of the future lord of Mars. According to Instagram, there is finally an answer. Something like.

%MINIFYHTML2686fc075c922797b6893016c305537316%

In response to several commenters asking how to pronounce the baby's name, Grimes wrote: "It's just X, like the letter X. So AI How did you say the letter A and then me. Remember a simpler time when Apple was the name of stranger baby on the block?

In order not to be overshadowed by his girlfriend, Elon Musk spoke about the name of X Æ A-12 while appearing in the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast. "How do you say that name?Rogan asks in the first minute of the show. Musk laughs, masking the sound of his inner scream for not wanting to answer this question for the rest of his life, and replies, "It's just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced & # 39; Ash & # 39; and so A-12, A-12 is my contribution. "Musk explains that the A-12 or Archangel 12 is" the forerunner of the SR71, the coolest aircraft in history. "Which inspires many questions, one of which is why isn't it called boy's X Æ SR71? If you're going to be a full-plane nerd, then go all the way there.

Although Grimes and Musk seem to disagree with pronunciation, it may not matter which parent is right anyway. According to CBS NewsThe use of numbers is not allowed on birth certificates according to the rules of the Vital Records Manual of the California Department of Public Health. But the rules and manuals are for normal people who were not born to inherit a part of their father's wealth that is likely to be equivalent to a small nation's economy. Honestly, they should re-pronounce this child's name every week until he is a teenager.