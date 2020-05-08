Grey & # 39; s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone leaves husband

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images
After a decade of marriage, a Hollywood couple decided to leave him.
ME! News can confirm Grey's Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone and her husband Rob giles They have decided to go their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.
"Caterina and Rob have separated,quot;, a representative of the couple shared with us. "They remain friends and are committed to raising their children in a spirit of love."
In a post on Friday afternoon, the actress may have alluded to the news when she shared a quote on Shondaland Digital's Instagram Stories. "Hold on to the joy, bold and bold joy, that seeks Light in everything, even when you are waiting."
According to We weekly, who first reported the news, Caterina cited "irreconcilable differences,quot; as the reason behind the split. Their separation date is listed as March 1.
The couple share three daughters together, including baby Arwen, who was born last December.
And as the couple tries to keep their relationship private, Caterina recently spoke about her daughter Paloma's Down syndrome diagnosis and its impact on her maternity journey.
"My whole concept of what motherhood was had to change," she explained in the Maternal Podcast in 2019. "When Pippa was born, I realized that she had Down syndrome and was going to have some physical differences and some cognitive differences … I didn't know what her ability would be. She really sent me into a tailspin."
"This simple voice came to me where it said, 'I don't know what to do, oh I'm supposed to keep her safe and I'm supposed to make her feel loved,'" Caterina continued. "And suddenly my understanding of my work as a mother was fully distilled and opened."
Caterina will be recognized by fans as Amelia Shepherd in the hit ABC series Grey's Anatomy. She also appeared in the hit series Private practice.
Daily pop returns Monday, May 11 at 12:30 p.m.
%MINIFYHTMLd9353800a8f74ff985fddb732c20fd7719%