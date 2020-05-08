Grey & # 39; s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone leaves husband

After a decade of marriage, a Hollywood couple decided to leave him.

ME! News can confirm Grey's Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone and her husband Rob giles They have decided to go their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.

"Caterina and Rob have separated,quot;, a representative of the couple shared with us. "They remain friends and are committed to raising their children in a spirit of love."

In a post on Friday afternoon, the actress may have alluded to the news when she shared a quote on Shondaland Digital's Instagram Stories. "Hold on to the joy, bold and bold joy, that seeks Light in everything, even when you are waiting."

According to We weekly, who first reported the news, Caterina cited "irreconcilable differences,quot; as the reason behind the split. Their separation date is listed as March 1.

The couple share three daughters together, including baby Arwen, who was born last December.