Great Britain, Antibodies, Bundesliga: their briefing on Friday

And now for the backstory on …

The human pain of job loss.

Neil Irwin, economics reporter for The Upshot, has been writing about the United States' monthly employment reports for 13 years. "Most of the time, it's fun," he wrote. But not now. Here it is an excerpt from his article on the April labor market report, due on Friday:

The last time the economy was in free fall, I wrote this: “The economy is crumbling fast enough to challenge analysis through standard statistical models. Among the phrases found in normally sober reports from the nation's top economic forecasters yesterday: "horrible," "wholesale capitulation," "surprisingly weak," and "indescribably terrible."