Great Britain, Antibodies, Bundesliga: their briefing on Friday

"This pandemic has not been the great leveler,quot;
Black people in England and Wales are twice as likely to die from the coronavirus as white people, according to official figures that reveal an extraordinary gap in the cost of the coronavirus.
The analysis, conducted by Britain's Bureau of National Statistics, found that long-standing differences in wealth, education, living arrangements, and medical history could explain part of the virus's outsized impact on racial and ethnic minorities, but not everything.
“This pandemic has not been the great leveler. It's been the big magnifying glass, so to speak, "said Dr. Riyaz Patel, an associate professor of cardiology at University College London.
UK tracking app: The National Health Service is advancing with an app to track the spread of the virus despite questions about the effectiveness of the technology, privacy guarantees, and compatibility with key smartphone features.
Does being outdoors limit transmission? Lithuanian authorities say yes, and are closing streets to allow restaurants and bars to offer an exclusive outdoor service. So are the leaders in Sydney, Australia, which allows surfing and swimming but not socializing on the beaches. Bangkok is reopening parks but banning most social activities.
Germany is allowing older children to return to school, reasoning that they will better comply with the rules on masks and distancing. Denmark is doing the opposite: allowing younger children to return in the hope that they will be less at risk.
Antibody progress and other scientific advances.
New study offers a glimmer of hope in the grim fight against the coronavirus: almost all Those who have had the disease produce antibodies against the virus, although it is not clear how long this protection could last.
The new study is the largest of several that suggests that people who have had Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, would gain some immunity over a period of time. Health officials in several countries have relied on tests that identify antibodies to decide who is immune and can return to work.
The study, which was based on a test developed at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York, has not yet been peer-reviewed. In this video, we go behind the scenes in a California lab to see how the antibody test works.
In other medical and scientific developments:
-
Moderna, one of the first biotech companies to start Human trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine are ready to proceed to the next phase of testing. The US Food and Drug Administration. USA He approved his request to proceed to a clinical trial involving about 600 people.
-
Some scientists hope that decades-old technology, indoor ultraviolet light, can remove pathogens from the air in stores, restaurants and classrooms, and potentially play a key role in containing further spread of the infection.
-
Sexual transmission of the virus still seems highly unlikely, but researchers in China have discovered that the coronavirus, or parts of it, may remain in the semen. It was not clear if the scientists had found infectious viruses or inert fragments.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
A new enemy for the Israeli army.
It is a national company that, for the first time, links major hospitals and research institutes with Israel's prestigious high-tech sector and its military and industrial giants.
"In Israel, if there is a mission to do, it is like a war," said General Gold. "Everyone quits what they are doing."
Gas leak in India: Investigators were investigating a gas leak at a chemical plant in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam. that killed at least 11 people and sickened hundreds early Thursday morning. The leak sent a cloud of styrene vapor, which can be deadly at high concentrations, on the outskirts of the city.
Snapshot: Above, FC Cologne player Kingsley Ehizibue arriving in Cologne, Germany with his teammates. The club will be quarantined before The first round of the Bundesliga games resumes a week after Saturday, the first of the major soccer leagues to attempt a comeback from the coronavirus-induced world sport strike.
What we are seeing: Room qualifier, a Twitter account that rates the design of the rooms in the background of Skype and Zoom calls. For the curious among us who are bored of looking at people's shelves.
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
The human pain of job loss.
Neil Irwin, economics reporter for The Upshot, has been writing about the United States' monthly employment reports for 13 years. "Most of the time, it's fun," he wrote. But not now. Here it is an excerpt from his article on the April labor market report, due on Friday:
The last time the economy was in free fall, I wrote this: “The economy is crumbling fast enough to challenge analysis through standard statistical models. Among the phrases found in normally sober reports from the nation's top economic forecasters yesterday: "horrible," "wholesale capitulation," "surprisingly weak," and "indescribably terrible."
That job report, dated November 2008, indicated that employers had cut 533,000 jobs. Analysts expect April 2020 losses to be 41 times worse: 22 million jobs.
There will be nothing funny about Friday's report. It is difficult to even understand what we are going to learn, or what kind of words can capture human pain under the mind-blowing numbers.
Me and the rest of the nerds report that the nerds will analyze and we will do our best to find information on the large number of numbers issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning. But it won't be with the dizzying enthusiasm of trying to solve a puzzle; Rather, it is a time of sadness for what has been lost.
%MINIFYHTML827edfdb3e42a4b43769ad1f331320fa15%