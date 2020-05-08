Governor Walz urges the Legislature to replenish and extend Minnesota's COVID-19 pool of funds due Monday – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe9c397ffcddeea894698cb26e6fc4d5e15%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Friday, Governor Tim Walz asked the Minnesota Legislature to replenish and extend the state's COVID-19 fund.

Governor Walz signed a $ 200 million fund on March 19 to provide resources to protect Minnesotans and maintain state government operations during the pandemic. Currently, $ 65 million remains in the crisis fund, which is on track to expire on Monday, May 11.

"The COVID-19 fund is saving lives by increasing our testing capacity, ensuring that we have enough hospital beds for every Minnesotaer in need of care, and purchasing the much-needed personal protective equipment," Walz said. "The House of Representatives took a good first step today by extending the due date, but the need for more funds continues."

Nearly $ 135 million has been allocated from the state's COVID-19 fund to purchase tests and test materials, prepare an alternative care site for a potential increase in hospitalizations, and obtain much-needed PPE and hospital equipment.

The fund allows the state to quickly buy items that keep Minnesotans safe and help slow the spread of the virus. Most of these expenses are expected to be reimbursed through federal dollars that the state has received or will receive.

As the pandemic continues, COVID-19's response needs continue to grow. State officials say Minnesota hospitals and long-term care facilities are expected to need an additional $ 63 million in PPE and supplies in the next four months alone.

The fund balance is updated daily on the Minnesota COVID-19 panel.