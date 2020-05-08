Golden Globes Alter Rules for Theatrical Releases in Light of Coronavirus Crisis – Up News Info

2nd UPDATE, May 8, 9 in the morning: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association continues to modify its Golden Globe rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, this time with respect to the foreign language film category.

At the moment, HFPA is temporarily pressing the pause button on that rule that foreign films must be released in their home country during the 15-month period from October 1 to December 31 before the awards. Instead, foreign language films "that had a bona fide theatrical release planned to begin in their home country during the period from March 15 to a date to be determined by HFPA when theaters in that country have generally Reopened, they can be released in any country in any format (for example, a movie format, such as in theaters or pay-per-view, or a television format, such as subscription broadcast service, subscription cable channel, television open, etc.) and will remain eligible for the Golden Globe Foreign Language Film Awards. "

Also, this morning, HFPA now temporarily says that foreign language films no longer need to be screened for HFPA members in a theater or screening room, but rather "Instead of such in-person screenings: 1) distributors of Foreign language films must contact HFPA to schedule a selection date on the official HFPA calendar; and 2) by that date, distributors must provide all HFPA members with a screening link or a DVD copy of the film for members to watch at home. This alternative screening procedure will be effective March 15 until a date to be determined by HFPA when theaters in the Los Angeles area have generally reopened. "

UPDATED, April 28 9:11 AM: The HFPA has slightly updated its eligibility rules for the upcoming Golden Globes given the current climate of COVID-19. The rules updated below remain largely in effect, with the alternative screening procedure in effect "from March 15 to the date to be determined by the HFPA when theaters in the Los Angeles area have generally reopened." This is under the official clause of projection of moving images.

HFPA also made the date setting under the Motion Picture Release Format clause as follows:

“In light of the closure of all theaters in the Los Angeles area, this requirement is temporarily suspended as follows: Films that had a bona fide theatrical release planned to begin in Los Angeles during the period from 15 March and a date to be determined. by HFPA when cinemas in the Los Angeles area have generally reopened, instead they may be released first in a television format (for example, subscription broadcast service, subscription cable channel, television broadcast, etc.) and they will continue to be eligible for the Golden Globe Film Awards. (Movies can also continue to be released by cable or digital delivery.) The HFPA reminder list committee will consider applying this suspension of the rules on a case-by-case basis when compiling the annual Golden Globe reminders list in the fall. "

PREVIOUSLY, MARCH 26: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Thursday it will alter the long-standing rules for Golden Globe film eligibility and screenings for next year, a change that could include the unheard-of step of being seen for the first time even in the television. However, producers and studios must demonstrate that they had a "bona fide theatrical release planned to begin in Los Angeles during the period of March 15 to April 30, 2020."

The HFPA, unlike other press associations, in most cases gets its own private screenings for eligible films. In a break with the status quo, the organization said today it is temporarily suspending the rule that all qualified voting members must be invited to an official examination at a third-party center in the Los Angeles metropolitan area until no more than one week after the Los Angeles release of the film. In lieu of such in-person exams, the group has revised its requirement to the following:

1) Distributors must contact the HFPA to schedule a screening date on the official HFPA calendar that meets the time requirements of the Golden Globe eligibility rules (i.e., no later than one week after Launch of English Movies in Los Angeles); and 2) by that date, distributors must provide all HFPA members with a screening link or DVD copy of the film for members to view at home. This alternative assessment procedure is in effect from March 15 to April 30, 2020, and this period is subject to subsequent review and extension.

In addition to the screening changes, the screening requirements the organization has established are also temporarily suspended (apart from the rule that films must be released a minimum of seven days before midnight, December 31 of the rating year) and have expanded from Pay-per-view services and cinemas will also include alternative television formats where a movie can also be released for the first time, including subscription broadcast services, cable subscription channels, open television, etc.

"The HFPA reminder list committee will consider applying this suspension of the rules on a case-by-case basis when compiling the Golden Globe's annual reminder list in the fall," the organization says. "The HFPA will continue to assess the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the distribution and showing of movies and television and may extend these suspensions of the Golden Globe Award rules and / or may make other temporary variations to those rules as it deems appropriate. in the future."

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were announced on January 11 to return to host the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on NBC, although no date has been officially announced. Most observers suspect that, if the past is an indication, it will likely fall on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Other movie-winning groups are likely to make their own exceptions to their rules. Biggie, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is expected to follow similar adjustments to the Oscar eligibility rules, at least temporarily, after announcing last week that he was preparing for the changes. "We are in the process of evaluating all aspects of this uncertain landscape and what changes need to be made. We are committed to being agile and forward thinking as we discuss what is best for the future of the industry and we will make more announcements in the coming days, "AMPAS said in a statement. The 93rd Annual Academy Awards are 11 months away, scheduled for February 28, 2021.

None of this turmoil in the way things are generally done in congratulatory movie season comes as a surprise, as the coronavirus crisis is wreaking havoc across the entire award industry, both short-term for the Awards. Tony, who on Wednesday postponed his scheduled broadcast for June 7. to an unspecified later date, as well as for the Emmys, not scheduled until September, but finding their FYC campaign season interrupted by social estrangement and self-quarantine orders now carried out across the country and the world .

Regarding the latter, a spokesperson for the Television Academy told me that conversations have been held this week with consultants and campaign studies, but no details are yet available about the changes, if any, that are to come. Stay tuned for that, as they say.