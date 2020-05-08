Go read this Wall Street Journal story about Elon Musk's personal finances

In one of a series of wild tweets posted last week, Elon Musk stated He would be "selling almost all the physical possessions,quot; and that "he would not be the owner of any house,quot;. It seems like he's really delivering on that promise, as described in a great story in The Wall Street Journal about Musk's personal finances you should read.

According to the WSJ, despite having an estimated value of $ 39 billion on paper:

… you have to borrow, sometimes a lot, to pay for your lifestyle and commercial investments without liquidating actions that help you maintain control of the companies you run. About half of its Tesla shares are pledged as collateral for personal loans, according to a financial filing on April 28. Maintaining his equity stake, around 20%, or around $ 29 billion at his current valuation, is important to him in maintaining control over the Silicon Valley automaker.

Musk also doesn't have a salary in Tesla, but he apparently became eligible for more than $ 1 billion in stock options this week. To get that money, you will need a tear $ 592 million exercise the option, in accordance with the WSJ. It is not clear if Musk has the money available to exercise that option or if the money raised from the house sales will be used to help pay the sum. "Sir. Musk said he was not selling his possessions because he needs the money," said the WSJ reported.

The article also lists a few times that Musk has said he has little cash. Here is an example:

Before Tesla went public, Musk told a judge during a contentious divorce with his first wife that he had run out of cash and had taken emergency loans from friends to support his family and pay living expenses.

Here is another one:

Last year, Mr. Musk's ability to access cash emerged again during a defamation suit over comments he made about a man involved in rescuing a Thai soccer team from a flooded cave in 2018. A lawyer for the case He said in a document that Musk described himself as "financially illiquid."

The entire article has a lot of history about Musk, interesting information about his finances backed by regulatory documents, and numerous quotes from Musk himself, and I sincerely recommend taking 10 minutes to read it in its entirety.

Oh, and if you were wondering the status of Musk's homes: He has listed three California mansions for sale and plans to sell four other homes in Bel-Air, according to the WSJ. Once the houses are sold, Musk does not know "where I will still stay, but I will probably rent a small house somewhere," he said in an email to WSJ.