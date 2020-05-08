Giant American flag painted on the field to honor pandemic heroes – Up News Info Detroit

– An Indiana man has transformed a field he owns into a patriotic symbol of hope greater than life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Riggins recruited his family and friends to help paint a 10,000-square-foot American flag on the field, which is located in Crawfordsville.

"With everything that everyone is going through in this pandemic, I wanted something positive for the people," he told CNN. "I am very patriotic and wanted to recognize that there are many heroes on the front line."

It took Riggins, his family and friends two hours and 30 gallons of paint to build the huge flag on Saturday.

He says they used the same type of eco-friendly paint that was used to mark the playing fields.

The field is located on the same lot as Riggins' home, the auto repair business, and a private airstrip.

"We are all in this together," said Riggins. "We need something positive right now."

